Fox scores 34, Kings beat scuffling Bulls 112-103

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
MICHAEL WAGAMAN
·2 min read
  • Sacramento Kings guard Davion Mitchell (15) drives to the basket as Chicago Bulls forward Derrick Jones Jr. (5) and guard Coby White defend during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, Calif., Monday, March 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Randall Benton)
    1/4

    Bulls Kings Basketball

    Sacramento Kings guard Davion Mitchell (15) drives to the basket as Chicago Bulls forward Derrick Jones Jr. (5) and guard Coby White defend during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, Calif., Monday, March 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Randall Benton)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan (11) is guarded by Sacramento Kings guard Donte DiVincenzo during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, Calif., Monday, March 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Randall Benton)
    2/4

    Bulls Kings Basketball

    Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan (11) is guarded by Sacramento Kings guard Donte DiVincenzo during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, Calif., Monday, March 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Randall Benton)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan (11) shoots as Sacramento Kings forward Maurice Harkless (8) defends during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, Calif., Monday, March 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Randall Benton)
    3/4

    Bulls Kings Basketball

    Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan (11) shoots as Sacramento Kings forward Maurice Harkless (8) defends during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, Calif., Monday, March 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Randall Benton)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Sacramento Kings forward Trey Lyles (41) is guarded by Chicago Bulls forward Javonte Green (24) and center Nikola Vucevic (9) during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, Calif., Monday, March 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Randall Benton)
    4/4

    Bulls Kings Basketball

    Sacramento Kings forward Trey Lyles (41) is guarded by Chicago Bulls forward Javonte Green (24) and center Nikola Vucevic (9) during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, Calif., Monday, March 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Randall Benton)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
Sacramento Kings guard Davion Mitchell (15) drives to the basket as Chicago Bulls forward Derrick Jones Jr. (5) and guard Coby White defend during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, Calif., Monday, March 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Randall Benton)
Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan (11) is guarded by Sacramento Kings guard Donte DiVincenzo during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, Calif., Monday, March 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Randall Benton)
Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan (11) shoots as Sacramento Kings forward Maurice Harkless (8) defends during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, Calif., Monday, March 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Randall Benton)
Sacramento Kings forward Trey Lyles (41) is guarded by Chicago Bulls forward Javonte Green (24) and center Nikola Vucevic (9) during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, Calif., Monday, March 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Randall Benton)
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Chicago Bulls
    Chicago Bulls
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Sacramento Kings
    Sacramento Kings
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — De’Aaron Fox had 34 points, six assists and six rebounds as the Sacramento Kings beat the stumbling Chicago Bulls 112-103 on Monday night.

Domontas Sabonis added 22 points and seven rebounds after missing two games, and Sacramento ended a four-game skid with its third victory in 10 games. Davion Mitchell scored 16 and Donte DiVincenzo had 15.

Zach LaVine had 27 points and six assists for Chicago. Nikola Vucevic added 23 points and 10 rebounds, and DeMar DeRozan scored 21. The Bulls, who entered the night fourth in the East, have lost six of eight.

Chicago trailed by 20 at halftime but DeRozan scored seven points in the first four minutes of the fourth quarter to cut Sacramento’s lead to 90-89.

After Coby White missed a 3-pointer that would have given the Bulls the lead, Fox scored on a driving layup, Trey Lyles made one of two free throws and DiVincenzo added a 3.

The Bulls got within 108-103 but Fox and DiVincenzo each sank two free throws over the final 37 seconds.

Fox shot 13 of 25 while registering his third consecutive game and 12th of the season with 30 or more points.

The Bulls haven’t won in Sacramento since Dec. 2, 2019.

BULLS FANS IN TOWN

A very large contingent of Bulls fans were in attendance, nearly turning Golden 1 Center into a Western version of the United Center. The Chicago fans cheered loudly throughout the game, twice serenading DeRozan with chants of “MVP! MVP!”

TIP-INS

Bulls: LaVine’s 3-pointer in the first quarter was the 1,000th of his career and 700th with Chicago.

Kings: Sabonis missed one game because of an NBA suspension and another to be with his wife for the birth of their child. … Justin Holiday (non-COVID-19 illness), Jeremy Lamb (personal reasons) and Alex Len (back soreness) did not play. ... Sacramento forward Richaun Holmes was fined $25,000 by the NBA for “forcefully throwing the game ball" into the stands Saturday at the end of the third quarter in a loss at Utah. Holmes was given a technical foul and ejected.

UP NEXT

Bulls: Stay on the road to face the Jazz on Wednesday. Chicago beat Utah at home earlier this season but has lost three straight in Salt Lake City.

Kings: Host the Bucks on Wednesday. Milwaukee hasn’t lost in Sacramento since 2016.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Alex Ovechkin gets away with blatant penalty, Capitals tie game with 1 second left

    Some poor officiating earned the Washington Capitals an extra point in the standings.

  • Ristolainen extension another sign of the Flyers' dysfunction

    Chuck Fletcher doubled down on a mistake, signing the underwhelming defender to a five-year extension when the Flyers are clearly in need of a reset.

  • Whitecaps COO steps down as investigation into soccer club continues

    A longtime Vancouver Whitecaps executive has resigned from her position, but will co-operate with an investigation into how the soccer club handled sexual misconduct allegations against two former women's team coaches, according to club leadership. Rachel Lewis left her position as chief operating officer "to pursue other opportunities," Whitecaps CEO Axel Schuster said in a written statement. "She was an important member of the club's leadership team since 2003 and we wish her all the best in t

  • Nick Nurse breaks down Raptors’ win over Suns, congratulates Popovich on record

    Raptors head coach Nick Nurse was impressed with how his team didn’t crumble in the fourth quarter in a tough game on the road. He spoke about how Fred VanVleet kept Toronto composed, how Gary Trent Jr. benefits from VanVleet’s presence and then congratulated Gregg Popovich on setting the NBA wins record for a head coach. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Yusei Kikuchi could be a brilliant addition or foolish gamble for Blue Jays

    Yusei Kikuchi is undeniably talented but maddeningly inconsistent.

  • Defending champion NYCFC beats CF Montreal 4-1 for 1st win

    NEW YORK (AP) — Santiago Rodriguez delivered a pivotal goal in a 4-1 win for New York City FC over CF Montreal on Saturday. Rodriguez's goal put NYCFC (1-1-1) ahead for good at 2-0 in the 20th minute. NYCFC also got one goal from Alexander Callens, one more from Talles Magno and another one from Thiago. Zachary Brault Guillard scored for Montreal (0-3-0). NYCFC outshot Montreal 13-9, with nine shots on goal to one for Montreal. Sebastian Breza made five saves for Montreal. These teams take to th

  • Fred VanVleet on return: 'Happy to be back doing what I love'

    The heart and sole of the Raptors returned to the lineup versus the Spurs after a five-game absence, dropping 26 points and looking like he didn't miss a beat. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • COVID-19 kept Mark Nichols from the Brier championship match — but not the celebration

    Newfoundland and Labrador curler Mark Nichols didn't get to spend his Sunday night the way he wanted to, but says watching his teammates take home a fourth Brier championship took away all the pain of not being on the ice. Nichols, the third for Team Wild Card One, was forced to miss the final weekend of competition due to a COVID-19 diagnosis. "It was a tough few days for me. I was pretty sick. I feel like I'm on the other end of it now, but it's been a whirlwind of emotions and feelings over t

  • Golden Knights' Chandler Stephenson has NSFW advice for teammates amid struggles

    Chandler Stephenson knows what the Golden Knights have to do to break out of their slump.

  • Leafs' Matthews to have hearing with NHL player safety for cross-check on Dahlin

    HAMILTON — Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews has a hearing with the NHL's department of player safety Monday. Matthews cross-checked Sabres defenceman Rasmus Dahlin in the third period of Sunday's Heritage Classic at Hamilton's Tim Hortons Field. The altercation took place away from the puck with Toronto losing 4-2 with five minutes to play in the game. Both players exchanged shoves inside Sabres goaltender Craig Anderson's crease. Matthews then cross-checked Dahlin to the side of the

  • Auston Matthews suspended 2 games for cross-check in Heritage Classic loss to Sabres

    Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews has been suspended two games without pay for cross-checking Buffalo Sabres defenceman Rasmus Dahlin on Sunday, the NHL announced. Matthews cross-checked Dahlin in the side of the head at 14:55 of the third period at the Heritage Classic in Hamilton. Under the terms of the collective bargaining agreement, and based on his average annual salary, Matthews will forfeit $116,402.50 US. The money goes to the players' emergency assistance fund. Matthews' stic

  • Gabriel Landeskog sounds off on an awful night for NHL refs

    It wasn’t a banner night for NHL officials across the board Thursday evening.

  • Red Wings goalie Alex Nedeljkovic surrenders all-time absurd goal

    Wings netminder Alex Nedeljkovic somehow swatted a wide, bouncing puck through his own legs for one of the absolute weirdest goals you'll ever see.

  • Team Newfoundland and Labrador gain experience, make history at Brier

    Team Newfoundland and Labrador may not be taking home any hardware from the Brier, but they're bringing back a lot of experience, some unforgettable memories and a history-making moment. At just 15 years old, Nicholas Codner from Torbay made Brier history by becoming the youngest player to ever compete at the men's national curling championship. "It's been pretty awesome, everyone has been pretty supportive," said Codner, who spoke with CBC News from Lethbridge, Alberta. "I don't think people re

  • Raptors getting huge boost from Precious Achiuwa's improvements

    Precious Achiuwa is showing that his Rising Stars breakout was more than a flash in the pan.

  • Manitobans among 15 Western Hockey League players tapped for 2022 CHL Top Prospects game

    Several players with links to Manitoba have made the cut for the upcoming Canadian Hockey League Top Prospects game. That includes 17-year-old Conor Geekie, a Winnipeg Ice centre originally from the western Manitoba community of Strathclair. For Geekie, being selected for the game is an exciting opportunity — and a chance to brag a little bit to his brother, Morgan Geekie, who plays with the NHL's Seattle Kraken. "My brother never got the opportunity to go [to this game] when he was going throug

  • Khem Birch thinks a lot of people want to see him fail

    Khem Birch met with reporters after the Raptors’ impressive road win over the Suns. Birch was very candid about what he’s gone through this season as he’s struggled through injury. He says he’s starting to feel more like himself as he gets more comfortable in his routine. He also loves seeing Precious Achiuwa’s growth even though the two are competing for minutes. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Maple Leafs pull up to Heritage Classic in full steelworker gear

    Both the Leafs and Sabres rolled into Sunday's outdoor game in Hamilton in style.

  • AHL player covered in blood after epic heavyweight fight

    This fight between Kurtis Gabriel and Mathieu Olivier was one for the ages.

  • How Scottie Barnes took over vs. Spurs

    The Toronto Raptors were in tough against a stingy Spurs team through 24 minutes, but they really ramped it up in the second half, led by rookie Scottie Barnes. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.