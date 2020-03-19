Fox’s ‘The Resident’ Medical Drama Donates Items To Atlanta Hospital After Production Halted

Click here to read the full article.

Even though they’re not real doctors and just play them on TV, the actors and production team for Season 3 of Fox’s The Resident is having an impact on another hospital in need.

Days after cancellation of Season 3 production on The Resident, the Fox team donated personal protective equipment to Atlanta’s Grady Memorial Hospital in the city where the series is filmed. The drama explores the lives and duties of staff members at fictional Chastain Park Memorial Hospital.

“To the entire team @theresidentonfox, thank you for this incredibly generous donation of #PPE from your set, including gowns, masks, gloves, and all the things our healthcare workers need to provide safe care for our community during #COVID19,” said Karen Law, a rheumatologist at Grady, posting on Instagram.

“Yesterday, I had a serious discussion with the residents about how, though supplies are low, a magical shipment of masks is unlikely to arrive,” Grady wrote. “And yet, a magical shipment of masks DID arrive, in the form of this very generous gesture. This kind of community support means so much to our #frontlineproviders who are making many sacrifices to staff our hospitals and care for our community.”

