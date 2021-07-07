Fox Plans New Weather Channel And Criticism, Jokes Rain Down

Media baron Rupert Murdoch is jumping into the weather forecasting game with a new channel, Fox Weather, to debut later this year, The New York Times reported Wednesday.

And people have concerns, given the right-wing spin of Murdoch’s other Fox outlets — in particular Fox News ― whose personalities have often denied the very existence of the climate crisis itself.

MSNBC’s Chris Hayes said Wednesday he was “hard-pressed to think of someone worse” than Murdoch to run a weather channel, warning he “will try to do for the world’s climate what he has done for American democracy; deny it, undermine it, lead it to the brink of destruction.”

After years of Fox climate denial, there is no reason to trust Fox Weather https://t.co/ggH1kQq5INpic.twitter.com/V2WAFJrmOB — Media Matters (@mmfa) July 6, 2021

Washington Post columnist Alexandra Petri penned a spoof programming list for the new channel, featuring shows such as “Worst Weather Moments of the Obama Administration” and “Static Shots of Trump Golf Courses Where the Weather Is Very Nice.”

Twitter users also chimed in with many referencing so-called Sharpie-gate, when then-President Donald Trump in 2019 held up a map showing the projected trajectory of Hurricane Dorian that appeared to have been crudely edited with a marker pen:

Is the Fox weather channel gonna tell its angry, elderly white viewers that critical race theory is the real cause of negative weather events? Because that would be on brand. #CRTismakingithot — Joy-Ann (Pro-Democracy) Reid 😷 (@JoyAnnReid) July 7, 2021

Fox launches weather channel and some are saying they hired the best meteorologist. pic.twitter.com/OptvFxYHwd — Jesus Fucking Christ 🌈 (@SHEsus__Christ) July 6, 2021

Plenty of Sharpies on hand, I'd suppose. — Jon Shomo (@JonShomo) July 6, 2021

Fox Weather: where every dangerous storm is liberal and every sunny day is conservative. https://t.co/9QCNLGQG8P — Howard Sherman (@HESherman) July 6, 2021

WEATHER CHANNEL: it’s cloudy



FOX WEATHER: why is AOC hiding the sun from white people? https://t.co/u2GDv8I7M5 — Ben Rosen (@ben_rosen) July 6, 2021

Turned on Fox Weather, but it was just a Doppler radar spinning interminably to the right — TrivWorks (@TrivWorks) July 6, 2021

FOX Weather - for fans of meteorology, AND rejecting science! — John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) July 6, 2021

Sponsored by Sharpie. Executive markers for executive marks. — Рａｔｒｉｃｋ Ｈｕｓｓ (@patrickhuss) July 6, 2021

Rupert Murdoch is preparing to launch a new TV channel called “Fox Weather” where the forecast will always be “Sunny and white today with a 100% chance of Jesus.” — Lee Mays (@OriginalLeeMays) July 6, 2021

Can't wait for Fox Weather:



"We know it's -29 degrees out, but you don't need to wear a jacket. God will protect you!" — Brian O'Sullivan (@osullivanauthor) July 6, 2021

Along with Fox Weather, Murdoch is also considering Fox Medical, which will feature special reports like "Who Is Behind 'Medicine'? Is It All A Hoax?" and "Dying From So-Called 'Preventable Diseases': The Truest Form of Patriotism." — Rex Huppke (@RexHuppke) July 6, 2021

Fox Weather has its first confirmed meteorologist. pic.twitter.com/xb28ObFN3f — JRock (@zeroslack1) July 6, 2021

All the forecasters receive a @Sharpie during i̶n̶d̶o̶c̶t̶r̶i̶n̶a̶t̶i̶o̶n̶ orientation. — (((🌎Adam Engle🌍))) (@AdamSEngle) July 6, 2021

Fox Weather forecast:



"Red States: sunny, with a beautiful day to enjoy your fellow people,,, go have a wonderful picnic!"



Blues States: overcast, for the 375th day, with yet more fires, looting, and a terrible storm yet brewing..." — Hockey, Dogs, Music, Nature (@shadowcaver) July 6, 2021

"The World Meteorological Organization is calling the storm Elsa, but we're calling it the "Radical woke socialist communist cancel culture Hunter Biden's laptop." — Tyler Durden (@TylerDurden_420) July 6, 2021

tfw i learn that fox is going to launch a weather channel pic.twitter.com/viDBppvUs1 — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) July 6, 2021

Would anyone really put any value into a fox weather report? They can’t even be trusted to give accurate meteorological reports because that would show effects of global warming. A non-science believing weather station!?😂😔😂🤡🤡🤡 — Gedsudski 🏴‍☠️ (@Gedsudski) July 6, 2021

Fox Weather will have excellent coverage of Stormfront — Steve Ferra (@AbPow) July 6, 2021

A first look at Fox News' new weather channel forecast. pic.twitter.com/FMr2E4GPKg — Peter Gleick 🇺🇸 (@PeterGleick) July 6, 2021

finally, a weather channel that tells you the forecast you want to hear https://t.co/YcahmJwWpK — Catherine Rampell (@crampell) July 6, 2021

fox weather:



"I'm reporting live from a sunny beachfront, don't believe the left wing snowstorm media" https://t.co/0IkugW6RkRpic.twitter.com/QtldMadZHs — Oliver Willis (@owillis) July 6, 2021

“Next up, on Fox Weather: why are hurricanes teaching kids about Critical Race Theory? Then: climate change is just another example of cancel culture gone woke! Finally, a new report: The Storm Is Coming. I’m Ben Carson with the Weather.” https://t.co/z8aub0EsiD — Chuck Wendig (@ChuckWendig) July 6, 2021

FOX Weather Forecasts



Red States - Sunny, perfect weather all year round.



Blue States - Cold and miserable. — Mark Gray (@rich29uk) July 6, 2021

This is going to do so much for climate action, said absolutely no one #FoxWeatherhttps://t.co/SOEl970DNP — Tara Dublin, Untapped Writing Goldmine #SignTara (@taradublinrocks) July 7, 2021

*fire tornado shooting lightning bolts out of it in the background*



"As you can see, the climate is actually very normal and good." — James Gordon (@James_J_Gordon) July 6, 2021

Tomorrow, expect a 90% chance of ANTIFA storms that will interfere with your Trümp reinstallation plans — Patchouli Ignorance (@Fruityfruit6) July 6, 2021

Meanwhile in dystopian facts, apparently Fox News is launching a 24 hour weather channel.



Want to bet it'll be a bunch of shouty people telling boomers that when the snow is on fire, it's definitely NOT climate change?https://t.co/oknT6vpdDM — Emily Hersh (@LithiumPodcast) July 6, 2021

Weather reporting depends largely on the presentation of verifiable facts. Uncharted territory for Fox. — James. (@JFraser58309672) July 6, 2021

