Fox NFL Reporter Jay Glazer Is Engaged to Girlfriend Rosie Tenison — See the Sweet Proposal!

Jay Glazer and his new fiancee Rosie Tenison. Credit: Courtesy of Jay glazer.

Courtesy of Jay glazer.

Jay Glazer put a ring on it!

The Fox NFL reporter, 53, is engaged to girlfriend Rosie Tenison, PEOPLE can exclusively reveal.

Glazer proposed to Tenison earlier this week in California, a source tells PEOPLE. "Jay got engaged in Santa Monica at the site of his first date with Rosie, when they dated the first time," the insider says.

Noting how Glazer and Tenison "had broken up before Jay went on his mental health journey", which he documented in his book, Unbreakable: How I Turned My Depression and Anxiety into Motivation and You Can Too, the source continues that "he just didn't feel worthy of love."

"He had broken up with Rosie, though he knew she was his soul mate and the love of his life," the insider adds.

Jay Glazer and his new fiancee Rosie Tenison. Credit: Courtesy of Jay glazer.

Courtesy of Jay glazer

Glazer celebrated life with Tenison, a former model and clothing designer who owns the boutique Varna in Los Angeles, in an Instagram post last month.

Sharing a photograph of the two on a boat in a picturesque setting in Thailand, the TV journalist wrote, "I am doing GREAT!!!"

Jay Glazer and his new fiancee Rosie Tenison. Credit: Courtesy of Jay glazer.

Courtesy of Jay glazer

"Raising a glass (of water with lemon) to you all and this beautiful place. Rosie and I came out here together for two weeks to work on mind, body and spirit," he continued.

"We ate only anti-inflammatory foods (dropped 10 pounds in a week just from cutting out alcohol and eating the right foods), trained Muy Thai, learned more meditation and breathwork techniques to calm anxiety, worked with monks again for depression and mental health and did a digital detox (hardest part of it) but once we got used to the break from our phones and computers, the anxiety melted away and we connected on a deeper level with each other and everyone around us," added Glazer.

The NFL insider then noted that he couldn't "wait to share with you all over the coming weeks what we learned to hopefully help you all as well," stating, "I know not everyone can go to Thailand but I can bring what I learned back to you. We can use these lessons anywhere. Team Unbreakable. Love y'all."