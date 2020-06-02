Fox News Wins Total Viewers for Weekend Protest Coverage, CNN Tops Key Demo

During weekend coverage of the widespread protests against police brutality and racism, the highest number of total cable news viewers tuned into Fox News while the highest number of viewers in the advertiser-coveted age demographic of 25 to 54 watched CNN, according to Nielsen ratings.

Saturday and Sunday averaged, Fox News brought in a total of 1,554,000 viewers. Of those, 279,000 were in that key age demographic. CNN saw 1,116,000 total-day viewers averaged across Saturday and Sunday, with 308,000 in the demo.

In last place by both measures was MSNBC, which had 732,000 total average viewers through the weekend, of whom 127,000 were between 25 and 54.

In primetime, the same scenario played out: Fox News led the way in total primetime viewers on Saturday and Sunday, averaging 2,487,000. With 399,000 viewers between 25 and 54, it took second place in the key demo. CNN had the second-highest number of total average primetime viewers for the weekend with 1,598,000, but it had the highest number of demo viewers with 478,000. MSNBC had 938,000 average primetime viewers across the weekend, of whom 171,000 were in that key demo.

The weekend coverage on all the channels centered on protests that erupted across the country last week after footage of the death of George Floyd became public. Floyd, an unarmed black man, died in police custody Minneapolis on Memorial Day. The four police officers involved were fired and on Friday, Derek Chauvin, the officer who knelt on Floyd’s neck, choking him, was charged with murder and manslaughter.

