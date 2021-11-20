Fox News' Tucker Carlson lands exclusive Kyle Rittenhouse interview set to air Monday night

From the courtroom to cable television, Kyle Rittenhouse won't be away from cameras for long.

The 18-year-old, acquitted Friday on all five charges after shooting three men, two fatally, during a racial justice protest last year in Kenosha, Wisconsin, will give an exclusive interview to Tucker Carlson of Fox News, the network announced.

A portion of the conversation will air on "Tucker Carlson Tonight" at 7 p.m. Monday. The full interview will air as part of a documentary on Tucker Carlson Originals on FOX Nation in December. The documentary will also feature behind-the-scenes access to Rittenhouse and his defense team, according to an email from a Fox News Media spokesperson.

In the courtroom Friday, Rittenhouse broke down and collapsed in his chair after the acquittal verdict and did not speak to any reporters. His lead defense attorney, Mark Richards, told reporters Rittenhouse was on his way home "to get on with his life."

A key piece of evidence in the trial appeared last year on Carlson's cable news showwhen Rittenhouse's original defense attorney, John Pierce, who was fired earlier this year, shared a drone video in high resolution.

Assistant District Attorney James Kraus said both sides had tried unsuccessfully for months to obtain original drone video from the owner of the company that shot the footage. A former employee dropped it off with a detective Nov. 5.

The state used it as evidence, hoping to show that Rittenhouse was the aggressor and provoked Joseph Rosenbaum by raising his AR-15-style rifle at a couple who had been with Rosenbaum much of the night. Rosenbaum was later shot four times and killed by Rittenhouse.

The defense had concerns about the drone video, leading to one motion for a mistrial.

During jury deliberations, Judge Bruce Schroeder allowed jurors to watch any requested videos – the drone video, despite a defense objection.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Kyle Rittenhouse interview with Fox News' Tucker Carlson to air Monday