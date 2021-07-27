Fox News Tops July Viewership While Overall Cable News Ratings Continue To Drop Vs. 2020

Fox News once again topped its cable news rivals in July viewership, with Tucker Carlson Tonight again topping all shows in total viewers and the 25-54 demographic.

Overall, cable news networks again saw significant tune out during the month compared to the same period in 2020.

In primetime, Fox News topped total viewers with 2.12 million, but that was down 34% from a year earlier. MSNBC averaged 1.31 million, down 37%, while CNN posted 856,000, down 43%. In the 25-54 demo, Fox News topped with 330,000, down 36%, followed by CNN with 190,000, down 52%, and MSNBC with 168,000, down 44%.

In total day, Fox News topped with 1.19 million, down 27%, versus MSNBC with 772,000, off by 35%, and CNN with 596,000, down 40%. In the 25-54 demo, Fox News averaged 201,000, down 27%, followed by CNN with 125,000, dropping by 50% and MSNBC with 103,000, off by 41%.

Networks have pointed out that last year saw big spikes in viewership — due to the presidential election, Covid-19 shutdowns, the Trump presidency — so their declines were somewhat expected as the pace of sensational events slowed.

Tucker Carlson averaged 3.02 million total viewers, followed by Hannity with 2.7 million, The Five with 2.53 million, The Rachel Maddow Show with 2.29 million and The Ingraham Angle with 2.07 million. In the 25-54 demo, Tucker Carlson topped with 520,000, followed by Hannity with 422,000, The Five with 359,000, The Ingraham Angle with 347,000 and The Rachel Maddow Show at 302,000.

Fox News’ nightly show Gutfeld! continued to beat the cable news competition in the 11 PM ET slot, with an average of 1.5 million viewers and 290,000 in the 25-54 demo. The network said that the show’s total viewers surpassed the average for The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, albeit Gutfeld! doesn’t go head to head with the late night shows on the west coast.

CNN, meanwhile, highlighted their new original series History of the Sitcom and Jerusalem: City of Faith and Fury topped rivals in the weekend timeslots.

The figures are from Nielsen and were released by Fox News and CNN.

