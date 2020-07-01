Fox News Terminates America’s Newsroom Anchor Ed Henry

Click here to read the full article.

Fox News said Wednesday it’s fired longtime host Ed Henry of America’s Newsroom after an outside investigation of a complaint involving “willful sexual misconduct in the workplace years ago.”

Henry was suspended June 25 when the network received the complaint. Rotating news anchors wil co-anchor the show from New York alongside Sandra Smith until a permanent replacement is found, FOX News Media CEO Suzanne Scott and FOX News Media President & Executive Editor Jay Wallace said in a memo to all employeees.

