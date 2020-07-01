Fox News Terminates America’s Newsroom Anchor Ed Henry
Click here to read the full article.
Fox News said Wednesday it’s fired longtime host Ed Henry of America’s Newsroom after an outside investigation of a complaint involving “willful sexual misconduct in the workplace years ago.”
Henry was suspended June 25 when the network received the complaint. Rotating news anchors wil co-anchor the show from New York alongside Sandra Smith until a permanent replacement is found, FOX News Media CEO Suzanne Scott and FOX News Media President & Executive Editor Jay Wallace said in a memo to all employeees.
More from Deadline
Fox News Says It Drew 7.7 Million Viewers For Coverage Of Donald Trump's Tulsa Rally
Fox News Host Tucker Carlson Blasts Alleged Big Tech Censorship: "By Offensive, They Mean The Left Doesn't Like It"
John Cleese Jabs At Fox News' Monty Python Ignorance After Anchor Confuses 'Holy Grail' Line With Seattle CHAZ Report - Update
MORE
Best of Deadline
Coronavirus: New U.S. Cases Near All-Time High; California, Florida and Texas See Record Spikes- Update
Coronavirus: Movies That Have Halted Or Delayed Production Amid Outbreak
Hong Kong Filmart Postponed Due To Coronavirus Fears; Event Moves Two Weeks Before Toronto
Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.