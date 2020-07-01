Fox News Terminates ‘America’s Newsroom’ Co-Host Ed Henry for Sexual Misconduct

“America’s Newsroom” co-anchor Ed Henry is out at Fox News following an accusation of “willful sexual misconduct in the workplace years ago,” according to an internal memo from Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott and Fox News Media President & Executive Editor Jay Wallace.

The decision was announced Wednesday, six days after the company received the complaint from the lawyer for the former employee accusing Henry. He was suspended, per the memo, on June 25, the day the accusation was made, then fired based on the findings of an outside law firm that was retained that same day.

Henry co-hosted the Fox News program opposite Sandra Smith since January 2020. He replaced Bill Hemmer. The network will fill Henry’s spot with rotating anchors until a permanent replacement is found.

In their staff memo Wednesday, Scott and Wallace wrote, “As all of you know, in January 2017 we overhauled our entire Human Resources operation and instituted extensive mandatory annual inclusion and Harassment Prevention training which has since educated our entire workforce.”

They went on, “We encourage any employee who has a sexual harassment, discrimination or misconduct complaint of any form to report it immediately, as we have said repeatedly over the last four years.”

The executives went on to list internal methods by which employees can make reports of accusations and complaints.

