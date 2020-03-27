Fox News Shakeup: Joe Dorrego Named CFO and COO as Amy Listerman Exits

Amy Listerman is stepping down as chief financial officer of Fox News Media and will be succeeded by Joe Dorrego, according to a company-wide memo obtained by TheWrap.

“We would like to inform you of a change on our executive team. Chief Financial Officer Amy Listerman will be stepping down effective Wednesday April 1,” Fox News CEO Suzanne Scott wrote on Friday.

She went on, “Joe Dorrego will join our senior leadership team and has been appointed Executive Vice President and Chief Financial/Chief Operating Officer of Fox News Media.”

Dorrego is a 15-year veteran of the company who most recently served as chief investor relations officer and executive vice president of corporate initiatives at Fox Corp. He will continue in the investor relations role.

“I would like to express my gratitude to Amy for her invaluable contributions over the last three years and for her partnership with our entire team. We understand her desire to move on to new opportunities and we will miss her complete and tireless dedication to all facets of our business,” Scott said.

Friday was a big day for shakeups in Fox News Media overall. The news of Listerman’s departure and Dorrego’s new role came around the same time that Fox Business Network parted ways with on-air host Trish Regan ways following her comments on the coronavirus being an attempt to “impeach” President Donald Trump.

