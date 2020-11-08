Fox News reporter in Times Square drowned out by people chanting ‘F*** Donald Trump’

A Fox News reporter was drowned out during a live broadcast in Times Square, Manhattan, as people chanted “F*** Donald Trump.”

On Saturday evening, groups of people flooded to the streets of New York City to celebrate the announcement that Joe Biden had won the US election, after being projected to amass the 270 electoral college votes needed to beat Donald Trump.

During the celebrations, Fox News’ Alex Hogan was reporting live from Times Square, as residents cheered around her.

However, as she attempted to finish her broadcast, Ms Hogan became hard to hear as groups of people shouted “F*** Donald Trump” and cars beeped their horns in unison.

After Ms Hogan finished her broadcast, anchor Shannon Bream said: “Alex Hogan there at Times Square. A little tough to understand amidst the noise. We’ll check back.”

Traffic was brought to a standstill in areas of the city on Saturday, as people took to the streets to celebrate Mr Biden’s victory.

Times Square has been quiet throughout the coronavirus pandemic, but the city’s residents gathered in the area on Saturday afternoon, cheering and chanting while still attempting to social distance.

Some in the city’s boroughs stayed inside and banged pots from their balconies, while cars and trucks below honked their horns in celebration.

Crowds also cheered for a United States Postal Service (USPS) truck, months after Donald Trump repeatedly attacked the agency and refused to give it additional funding.

As a USPS truck drove by, the crowd cheered and shouted “USPS, USPS,” as the driver beeped his horn towards the group in return.

The USPS became central to the election this year after the amount of people voting by mail dramatically increased because of fears of long queues on election day, due to the pandemic. Democratic officials supported the practice, while Mr Trump falsely claimed it would lead to widespread fraud.

In Brooklyn, Democratic senator Chuck Schumer joined a crowd to sing “Hey Hey Goodbye” while he raised both fists as the group cheered.

While crowds of people also gathered in celebration outside of Trump Tower, Mr Trump’s pre-White House home, and in Central Park, on what was an unusually warm November day in New York.

