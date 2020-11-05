Fox News’ Pro-Trump Stars Are Getting Desperate

Over the past several days, as the president’s re-election chances grow ostensibly dimmer, Fox News’ most vociferously pro-Trump stars have seemingly grown desperate, floating baseless “fraud” allegations or conspiracy theories, parroting outright lies from the internet’s fever swamps, or making wildly undemocratic suggestions for Team Trump to prevent a Biden presidency.

In fact, at least one Fox News star has advocated for Republicans to actively disregard the will of voters altogether. Mark Levin, a well-known conservative talk-radio host who hosts a weekend show for Fox, suggested in an all-caps Twitter screed that GOP-controlled state legislatures should disregard the vote tallies and appoint electors who will select Trump in the end. His suggestion to outright curtail the democratic process was boosted by Donald Trump Jr.

REMINDER TO THE REPUBLICAN STATE LEGISLATURES, YOU HAVE THE FINAL SAY OVER THE CHOOSING OF ELECTORS, NOT ANY BOARD OF ELECTIONS, SECRETARY OF STATE, GOVERNOR, OR EVEN COURT. YOU HAVE THE FINAL SAY -- ARTICLE II OF THE FED CONSTITUTION. SO, GET READY TO DO YOUR CONSTITUTIONAL DUTY — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) November 5, 2020

In the days since the election, Fox News has seemed internally torn on how to handle the outcome of the 2020 election. Many of the network’s opinion stars have criticized or questioned the network’s news-side projection that Biden will win Arizona, all but dooming Trump’s path to victory. The Arizona call put a damper on the Trump campaign’s election night party at the White House—which was attended by Fox News stars like Laura Ingraham—and The New York Times reported that White House adviser Jared Kushner even called network mogul Rupert Murdoch to push for a retraction.

Fox hosts have insisted without any evidence that there was widespread election “shenanigans,” fraud, and chicanery by both Democrats and the media working to tip the election in Biden’s favor.

Top election officials in key states have investigated and refuted many of the voter-fraud claims pushed by Trump supporters, but that hasn’t stopped Fox News stars from boosting the allegations.

Weekend host and Trump pal Jeanine Pirro tweeted on Thursday that the 2020 election has been a “massive fraud” on a national scale. She called for federal law-enforcement officials at the FBI and DOJ to intervene in some way. Her tweet was flagged by the social-media platform as being potentially “misleading about an election or other civic process.”

Other Fox News stars have given oxygen to a debunked viral claim—boosted by Trump on Twitter—that Biden was mysteriously gifted in one fell swoop more than 100,000 votes by the state of Michigan in the middle of Tuesday night.

Fox Business Network host Maria Bartiromo, long one of the president’s most sycophantic allies on the network, promoted an article from far-right digital outlet The Federalist touting the baseless claim about the Michigan dump of votes, which was ultimately nothing more than a typo that was quickly fixed by both the state and electoral data site Decision Desk HQ.

Nevertheless, Bartiromo’s tweet—which was flagged by Twitter as being “misleading”—was quickly amplified by Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX), who added: “if true, this is HIGHLY disturbing.”

Apparently not satisfied with peddling just one election-related conspiracy, Bartiromo continued unabated on Thursday morning, collecting her favorite baseless theories into one big round-up tweet, which included the bonkers conspiracy theory—dubbed “Sharpie Gate”—alleging Arizona election officials deliberately invalidated ballots for the president by giving pro-Trump voters felt-tipped pens. The state debunked the theory, confirming that felt-tipped marker ink can be read by their ballot-processing equipment.

-4am dump/Wisconsin 65,000 votes 100% for Biden

-4am dump/Michigan 138,499 votes 100% 4Biden

-AZ poll workers forcing voters to use sharpies thereby invalidated ballots

-Trump leading in GA, NC, PA, WI, MI & they stop counting" before the vote fairy visits overnight...





— Maria Bartiromo (@MariaBartiromo) November 5, 2020