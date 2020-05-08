Fox News Host Encourages Healthy People To Get Out There Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Fox News’ Pete Hegseth faced backlash on Thursday after he appeared to call on healthy people to “have some courage” to get “out there” and contract the coronavirus in a bid to achieve “herd immunity,” a strategy that has been condemned by leading epidemiologists.

Hegseth, appearing on the “Outnumbered” panel show from what appeared to be his home, said he didn’t like the way in which President Donald Trump had described Americans as “warriors” amid the pandemic. That term was more suited to describe the “guys and gals that risk their life voluntarily to go to the most dangerous places in the world,” he said.

But Hegseth suggested the U.S. would now need that “kind of ethos and that spirit to put freedom before fear” during the public health crisis that has now killed more than 76,000 people nationwide.

Continued Hegseth:

Listen, there’s a lot of anxiety. There’s a lot of misinformation. The ‘experts’ have been telling us that hundreds of thousands of people are going to die. Now that we are learning more, herd immunity is our friend. Healthy people getting out there, they are going to have to have some courage. And we’ve seen courage […] in Texas where people are defying ridiculous orders. That takes courage, that’s not easy. And, so I think that spirit, the American spirit frankly, is in full supply and ready to go if some of our experts and some of our leaders will get out of their way, they are drunk on power, it’s time to open up, that’s my sense.

Check out the segment here:

Fox News' Pete Hegseth calls for people to go out and get infected by coronavirus: "Now that we are learning more, herd immunity is our friend. Healthy people getting out there -- they are going to have to have some courage." pic.twitter.com/PCSHm9yUAW — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) May 7, 2020

Epidemiologists from Johns Hopkins University, however, have previously cautioned against seeking early herd immunity by allowing vast swaths of the population to become infected, describing it as a “dangerous misconception.”

“Without a vaccine, over 200 million Americans would have to get infected before we reach this threshold,” they warned. “Put another way, even if the current pace of the COVID-19 pandemic continues in the United States – with over 25,000 confirmed cases a day – it will be well into 2021 before we reach herd immunity. If current daily death rates continue, over half a million Americans would be dead from COVID-19 by that time.”

Hegseth in March said the more he learned about COVID-19, the disease caused the virus, “the less there is to worry about.” In 2019, he declared on “Fox & Friends” that “germs are not a real thing” because he can’t see them and that he hasn’t washed his hands for a decade. He later said he was joking.

Fox News has faced considerable blowback over its coverage of the pandemic, with its prime time personalities including Sean Hannity downplaying the threat of the virus for weeks in lockstep with Trump. MSNBC’s Chris Hayes last month slammed the network’s “concerted effort” to “peddle dangerous misinformation,” describing it as “coronavirus trutherism.”

Critics of Hegseth’s latest comments accused him of hypocrisy, given how he and the majority of Fox News’ New York workforce are currently working remotely. They also called him “irresponsible” for appearing to encourage people to break stay-at-home orders aimed at slowing the spread of the disease.

More like "herd stupidity" for those who follow @PeteHegseth's advice. But you do you. https://t.co/F1OTeMOzsT — Mark S. Zaid (@MarkSZaidEsq) May 7, 2020

Recognize: @PeteHegseth is home.



If I was irresponsible, I'd call on Pete to have some courage and go out in public like he is telling Fox News viewers to do. But see, I'm actually glad he's home. Because we all should be.



But, take solace that Pete calling himself a coward. https://t.co/5SA4UBGg5X — Angelo Carusone (@GoAngelo) May 7, 2020

Hey @PeteHegseth - you first.



"Fox News' Pete Hegseth calls for people to go out and get infected by coronavirus: "Now that we are learning more, herd immunity is our friend. Healthy people getting out there -- they are going to have to have some courage."" — Lisa Rowe (@txvoodoo) May 8, 2020

Pete Hegseth is paid a lot of money by fox to tell people to have the "courage" to break the law and help spread a deadly disease https://t.co/QFJxl3u7UK — Eliza Relman (@eliza_relman) May 7, 2020

