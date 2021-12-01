Fox News personality Lara Logan condemned for likening Fauci to Nazi doctor

Lara Logan. Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

The Auschwitz Museum pushed back against Fox News personality Lara Logan for likening top infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci to Josef Mengele, a Nazi doctor nicknamed the "Angel of Death" who was known for conducting barbaric medical experiments against people imprisoned at the Auschwitz concentration camp.

During an appearance on Fox News Monday night, Logan claimed, "What you see on Dr. Fauci, this is what people say to me: That he doesn't represent science to them. He represents Josef Mengele. Dr. Josef Mengele, the Nazi doctor who did experiments on Jews during the Second World War and in the concentration camps. And I am talking about people all across the world are saying this."

Her remarks were swiftly condemned by several organizations, with the Auschwitz Museum tweeting, "Exploiting the tragedy of people who became victims of criminal pseudo-medical experiments in Auschwitz in a debate about vaccines, pandemic, and people who fight for saving human lives is shameful. It is disrespectful to victims and a sad symptom of moral and intellectual decline."

The American Jewish Committee said Logan should apologize for her "utterly shameful" comments, as Mengele "earned his nickname by performing deadly and inhumane medical experiments on prisoners of the Holocaust, including children. .... There is no comparing the hell these victims went through to public health measures." Jonathan Greenblatt, leader of the Anti-Defamation League, said in a statement that there is "absolutely no comparison between mask mandates, vaccine requirements, and other COVID-19 mitigation efforts to what happened to Jews during the Holocaust. This includes making outlandish and offensive analogies suggesting that somehow Dr. Anthony Fauci is akin to Nazi war criminal Josef Mengele, known for his gruesome medical experiments on concentration camp prisoners."

On Tuesday night, Logan, a former CBS News foreign correspondent who now hosts the ironically-titled Lara Logan Has No Agenda on Fox Nation, retweeted a person who said, "Shame on the Auschwitz Museum for shaming Lara Logan for sharing that Jews like me believe Fauci is a modern day Mengele," adding, "one only need research Fauci's AIDS research."

