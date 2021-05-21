Fox News Parts Ways with Fox & Friends Weekend Co-Host Jedediah Bila

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Fox News and Fox & Friends Weekend co-host Jedediah Bila are parting ways, PEOPLE can exclusively announce.

"We have mutually and amicably parted ways with Jedediah Bila and wish her all the best," the network said in a statement on Friday. "The new co-host of Fox & Friends Weekend will be named soon."

In her own statement, Bila, 42, thanked her coworkers and her viewers.

"Thank you to the Fox News reporters, anchors, contributors, and producers who have been an absolute pleasure to work with these last few years," she said. "To the viewers who supported me throughout my journey there — I'm deeply grateful for you and hopeful you'll join me on my next adventure. I'm really excited for what's to come."

Bila, who shares 1½-year-old son Hartley Luca with husband Jeremy Scher, began her career in education, serving as a teacher and an academic dean at schools in New York City. She later transitioned to television when she was asked to offer political and cultural commentary on various news shows, including on Fox, according to her website.

She joined the network as a contributor in 2013, but left three years later when she was tapped to co-host The View for its 20th season.

After leaving The View one year later, Bila rejoined Fox in April 2019 and was named a permanent co-host of Fox & Friends Weekend.

On Fox & Friends Weekend, the conservative TV personality was frequently critical of former President Donald Trump. When Trump publicly called out Fox News Sunday anchor Chris Wallace, Bila defended her colleague on Twitter.

"Enough with the 3rd grade name-calling," she wrote last April. "Chris is doing his job. The news should not be any president's friend, ally, or buddy. If it bothered you when Obama complained about Fox News, but you're silent on this complete nonsense, then just stop. Seriously. Enough."

Later, when Trump initially refused to concede the November election to now-President Joe Biden, Bila said on Fox & Friends that it was "incumbent upon" Trump to acknowledge his loss.

"It's going to fall on him. With great power comes great responsibility to say, 'You know what? The process is done. This is the verdict. Let's move on,'" she said, according to The Wrap.

Per her website, Bila is currently working on a second book, scheduled to hit shelves this fall. Her first, #DoNotDisturb: How I Ghosted My Cell Phone to Take Back My Life, was published in 2018.