Fox News Mourns 'Brave' Ukrainian Colleague, 24, Killed in Attack That Also Injured Reporter Who Is Now 'Safe'

Aaron Parsley
Benjamin Hall
Benjamin Hall

A top executive and on-air talent at Fox News are speaking out about colleagues who were killed while covering Russia's war in Ukraine but also shared good news about correspondent Benjamin Hall, who was seriously injured in the same attack on Monday.

"He is now safe and out of Ukraine," Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott said of Hall in an update to staff sent Wednesday morning. "Ben is alert and in good spirits. He is being treated with the best possible care in the world and we are in close contact with his wife and family."

"Please continue to keep him in your prayers," Scott added.

On the air Wednesday, America's Newsroom co-anchor Bill Hemmer shared the update with viewers. He asked for prayers and said it's "been a couple of heavy days around here."

RELATED: 103 Children Have Died in Russian Attacks Though Death Toll Is Likely Much Higher: Ukraine Official

"We are all thinking of Ben and his family," Hemmer's colleague Martha MacCallum said. "And our thoughts and prayers go out to all of them. We hope for more good news to come in the days ahead."

Hall, 39, a citizen of both the U.S. and U.K., has been married to Australian businesswoman Alicia Meller since 2015. The couple has three daughters.

Two of Hall's colleagues were killed in the attack that seriously injured him.

In addition to Fox News cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski, Ukrainian journalist Oleksandra "Sasha" Kuvshynova was killed by incoming fire while reporting in the field with Hall, according to Scott. She was 24.

RELATED: FOX News Cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski Killed in Ukraine: 'His Talents Were Vast'

Kuvshynova was serving as a consultant for the network, Scott said Tuesday, "helping our crews navigate Kyiv [Ukraine's capital] and the surrounding area while gathering information and speaking to sources."

"She was incredibly talented and spent weeks working directly with our entire team there, operating around the clock to make sure the world knew what was happening in her country," Scott said.

Oleksandra “Sasha” Kuvshynova

Scott expressed "deep admiration" for Kuvshynova's work and added, "Sasha had a passion for music, the arts and photography and was a joy to work with. Several of our correspondents and producers spent long days with her reporting the news and got to know her personally, describing her as hard-working, funny, kind and brave. Her dream was to connect people around the world and tell their stories and she fulfilled that through journalism."

Fox News' veteran national security correspondent Jennifer Griffin — an avid fact-checker who has pushed back on some colleagues during the network's coverage of the war in Ukraine — became emotional while speaking about Hall, Kuvshynova and Zakrzewski during a report Tuesday night.

"A word about our colleagues Pierre, Sasha and Ben Hall tonight. The loss and pain we feel is enormous. But if ever there were a time that the world needed journalists, reporters risking their lives to tell these stories [and] to tell the truth, it's now," Griffin said, choking up. "Without a free press, the autocrats win. We will redouble our efforts to honor these colleagues and all reporters in harm's way tonight."

RELATED: Fox News' Jennifer Griffin Pushes Back on Some Colleagues Over Ukraine Coverage: 'I Report on Facts'

Russia's attack on Ukraine continues nearly three weeks after their forces launched a large-scale invasion on Feb. 24 — the first major land conflict in Europe in decades.

Details of the fighting change by the day, but hundreds of civilians have already been reported dead or wounded, including children. More than 3 million Ukrainians have also fled, the United Nations says.

"You don't know where to go, where to run, who you have to call. This is just panic," Liliya Marynchak, a 45-year-old teacher in Ivano-Frankivsk, Ukraine, told PEOPLE of the moment her city was bombed — one of numerous accounts of bombardment by the Russians.

Andrew Marienko/AP/Shutterstock Russian invasion of Ukraine

The invasion, ordered by Russian President Vladimir Putin, has drawn condemnation around the world and increasingly severe economic sanctions against Russia.

With NATO forces massing in the region around Ukraine, various countries have also pledged aid or military support to the resistance. Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called for peace talks — so far unsuccessful — while urging his country to fight back.

Putin insists Ukraine has historic ties to Russia and he is acting in the best security interests of his country. Zelenskyy vowed not to bend.

"Nobody is going to break us, we're strong, we're Ukrainians," he told the European Union in a speech in the early days of the fighting, adding, "Life will win over death. And light will win over darkness."

The Russian attack on Ukraine is an evolving story, with information changing quickly. Follow PEOPLE's complete coverage of the war here, including stories from citizens on the ground and ways to help.

