Fox News Mocks Elon Musk After Ron DeSantis Interview Crashes Twitter: ‘Amateur Hour’

Fox News killed two birds with one stone on Wednesday when it combined mocking Elon Musk’s “disaster” of an interview with Ron DeSantis with promoting its own DeSantis interview — while simultaneously still mocking Musk.

On the homepage of the Fox News website, Musk’s event was deemed “amateur hour,” and a “disaster.” Directly below that, the conservative network dug the knife deeper with a bright red banner bearing this promotional message: “PROGRAMMING ALERT: Want to actually see and hear Ron DeSantis? Tune into Fox News at 8 p.m. Easter.”

Ouch. Or, if you prefer, “heartbreaking the worst person you know…”

See for yourself in a screenshot taken by NBC reporter Ben Collins.

Fox News' homepage really twisting the knife on Elon Musk right now.



The homepage even has a "Breaking News" alert pop-up dunking on Twitter's failure. pic.twitter.com/v6ta2Djnxd — Ben Collins (@oneunderscore__) May 24, 2023

DeSantis’ highly anticipated announcement was set to take place on Twitter’s live-streaming platform Spaces on Tuesday, with Musk to act as host. While the announcement did eventually take place (sort of) it was heavily delayed due to a Twitter crash that Musk later said was due to his high follower count.

