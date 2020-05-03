Fox News’ Martha MacCallum will be co-moderating a virtual town hall with President Donald Trump on Sunday, discussing the coronavirus pandemic, the subsequent shelter-in-place order and the reopening of the economy… a current event story which she says “in many ways” reminds her of covering 9/11. The event — called “America Together: Returning to Work” – will be broadcast live from the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C., 7 p.m. ET to 9 p.m. on Sunday. MacCallum, along with Fox News “Special Report” anchor Bret Baier, will monitor the program, as the president answers viewer-submitted questions for somewhere between 90 minutes and two hours. “We’ve been following this story very closely, so wherever there are facts that need to be reined in or questions that need to be pressed further, that’s what we’re there for,” she said of herself and Baier. Also Read: Fox News' Feel-Good Coronavirus Special 'America Together' Nets Over 1 Million Viewers MacCallum was preparing for a year of travel and political coverage as the November election approached when the coronavirus pandemic locked Americans in their homes. “I learned a long time ago in covering the country, covering news and covering politics, there’s always the surprise event that...

Read original story Fox News’ Martha MacCallum Says Covering Coronavirus Pandemic Reminds Her of Covering 9/11 At TheWrap