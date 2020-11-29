Fox News Lets Trump Spew Lies Unchecked In First Interview Since Election Day

Fox News on Sunday offered President Donald Trump a platform to spew lies about voter fraud unchecked for nearly 45 minutes in his first interview since Election Day.

Trump joined “Sunday Morning Futures” by phone, where he ranted about the election results and pushed unsubstantiated allegations of ballot-counting irregularities and a “rigged” election in favour of President-elect Joe Biden.

Host Maria Bartiromo, one of Trump’s most fawning cable news allies, mostly sat back and let the president peddle baseless conspiracy theories to her hundreds of thousands of viewers. When she did chime in, it was to encourage his defiance and sow doubt about the electoral process.

“This is disgusting and we cannot allow America’s election to be corrupted,” Bartiromo said after Trump whined that the Justice Department is “missing in action” when it comes to investigating his voter fraud claims.

Election officials across the country ― Republicans and Democrats alike ― as well as international election observers have declared the 2020 presidential election to have been free and fair and without widespread issues.

Trump’s exchange with Bartiromo followed months of the president bashing Fox News for being too tough on him at times. He has encouraged his supporters to tune in instead to far-right outlets like One America News and Newsmax, which often parrot his nonsensical claims.

Trump whines at length that the DOJ and FBI aren't doing more to help him overturn his loss to Biden pic.twitter.com/7Ik0NiB7lO — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 29, 2020

In his rambling interview, in which Bartiromo peppered in a few softball questions, Trump repeatedly lied that Republican poll watchers were not allowed near the vote-counting process in “just about all of the states.”

Though the Trump campaign’s legal team, headed by Rudy Giuliani, has made this claim in public numerous times, it has shied away from the assertion in the courtroom. In one case, a campaign...

Continue reading on HuffPost