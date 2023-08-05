Fox News’ Kayleigh McEnany Shocked to Find Common Ground With CNN Over Biden Reelection: ‘They’re Worried!’ (Video)

Fox News’ Kayleigh McEnany is in agreement with CNN, and it seems not even the “Outnumbered” host can believe it. While discussing President Joe Biden’s 2024 reelection bid, McEnany claimed, “Money talks, and another entity that talks is CNN … they took a break to freak out and have a little conniption over Joe Biden’s weaknesses.” McEnany then played a clip featuring Gloria Borger in which she described Biden as “not a solid candidate” before McEnany chuckled and said, “They’re worried.”

On a panel during Friday’s “Outnumbered,” McEnany was joined by Emily Compagno, Julie Banderas, Rachel Campos Duffy, and Paul Mauro. In addition to discussing the funding from Democrats for Biden’s reelection campaign, the group jumped into Biden’s overall appeal to the party, as well as items that the Biden team is selling online.

Duffy described a Biden campaign coffee mug playing up the “Dark Brandon” Biden meme, saying, “The mug, the ‘Dark Brandon’ … it’s so funny, they’re trying to present … you see the weakness here with even his biggest supporters in mainstream media freaking out. This mug is about trying to present him as tough, as badass, and we know he probably wears diapers and he falls off of his bike.”

She concluded, “It’s not working, and it’s a problem.”

The mug referenced by Duffy serves as a play on the “Let’s Go Brandon” slogan adopted by some Republicans and conservatives in recent years. The slogan is popularly believed to be a code for “F— Joe Biden.” In 2022, the Biden team began disseminating images of the president with laser red eyes in response, and the team now sells a number of “Dark Brandon” items in the Joe Biden campaign’s official store.

For Duffy, the attempt still falls short. She added, “Obviously, this is a man who … his economy is in trouble, he is censoring all of his, you know, anyone who contradicts him in his narrative online, he’s imprisoning, trying to imprison his own opponent. This is a sign of weakness.”

Duffy then discussed who else the Democrat Party could nominate in Biden’s stead, including California’s Gov. Gavin Newsom or even “a surprise in Michelle Obama.”

McEnany concluded, “For a campaign that has huge warning signs, cracks, if you look at the numbers among the base, you look at the numbers with Black votes, with young voters, with Hispanic voters, there are visible warning signs.”

Fox News isn’t the only outlet reporting on a perceived lack of enthusiasm for Biden’s campaign. On Friday, Politico revealed that fundraising through ActBlue, the donation processing service for the Democrat Party, has dropped off by more than $30 million when compared to the same time period during the 2020 election.

Weeks earlier, the president’s campaign cochair Jeffrey Katzenberg told a different story when he called the $72 million raised by Biden supporters in the first quarter a “blockbuster” amount. He told Politico, “In my world, we actually have a single word for when something like this happens: It’s called a ‘blockbuster.’ Importantly, this is the first real referendum on President Biden’s job that he’s doing — and it’s a record-setting landslide.”

