Fox News' Jessica Tarlov Scorches Jesse Watters On Air: You're 'Advocating For Roe'

Fox News’ Jessica Tarlov brutally checked Jesse Watters on Thursday over “advocating for Roe” after he called for people to do whatever they want with their body.

“The Five” co-hosts got into a tense argument when Watters came to the defense of conspiracy theorist Robert F. Kennedy Jr.on the same day that the Democratic presidential candidate claimed he’d been subjected to censorship at a House hearing.

“She’s so upset about RFK Jr.,” Watters said of Tarlov. “So what if he believes certain things about vaccines? So what?”

“Because they’re dangerous,” Tarlov interjected.

“So what? If he believes certain vaccines are dangerous, so what, Jessica? So what?” Watters continued.

Watters, who recently took overTucker Carlson’s old time slot at the cable news network, went on to claim that his children have received vaccinations before he then defended the right for people to freely get vaccines or not.

“It’s actually kind of weird that you’re so upset about what one Democrat thinks about vaccines,” Watters declared.

“You can do whatever you want with your body, you can do whatever you want with your kid’s body, your doctor can decide with you what to do with your body. What does it have to do with ...”

“Thanks for advocating for Roe,” Tarlov chimed in.

