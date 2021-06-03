‘Daily Show’ Exposes The Many Hypocrisies Of Fox News

“The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” dedicated a 17-minute video released online Wednesday to exposing the countless inconsistencies from personalities at Fox News.

The lengthy montage compares the vastly different ways in which hosts, contributors and guests on the widely watched conservative network treated topics during ex-President Donald Trump’s administration.

Such as their sycophantic fawning over Trump during interviews, and then accusing other media of doing the same to President Joe Biden.

“You may not like Fox News, but they are nothing if not inconsistent,” reads the caption of the clip.

Watch the video here:

