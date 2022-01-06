Fox News' Hypocrisy On Capitol Riot Is Exposed With One Damning 'Daily Show' Tweak

Multiple Fox News hosts and guests have spread misinformation and lies about the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

The assault was carried out by Donald Trump supporters attempting to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election through force, but Fox News hosts have consistently downplayed and minimized it, and have spread conspiracy theories.

Now a new “Daily Show” video envisions Fox News hosts telling the truth by combining their comments about 2020′s Black Lives Matter protests with footage from the pro-Trump attack on the Capitol:

