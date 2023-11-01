Fox News Host Pretty Sure DeSantis Wears Lifts: ‘Open Your Eyes’

Fox News

Following Ron DeSantis’ strenuous denial that he wears lifts in his boots to make himself look taller—and a subsequent Trump statement insisting that he does—Fox News addressed the question with a brief segment on Tuesday. The Five co-host Jessica Tarlov seemed more skeptical than her colleagues that the governor’s footwear was just “standard” and “off-the-rack,” as he has claimed. While co-host Jesse Watters said he needed more information to come to a conclusion, Tarlov instead urged him to “open your eyes.” As a video played of DeSantis walking out on stage for an interview last month, she added, “I’m no cowboy, but that looks higher.” Also on Tuesday, two expert shoemakers told POLITICO that it’s likely that DeSantis wears lifts, while a third said there’s “no doubt.”

