Fox News Host Jesse Watters' New Ridiculous Attack On Joe Biden Is... Something

Fox News host Jesse Watters on Wednesday doubled down on his bashing of President Joe Biden for drinking a milkshake through a straw over Thanksgiving.

“Some things we just can’t let slide. Joe Biden used a straw,” said Watters, who in 2016 actually shared on Instagram a photo of himself and a McDonald’s meal with a straw in the drink (although it’s unclear if he ended up using the utensil).

“Now if you’ve seen me on ‘The Five’ or on prime time, you’ll know I recommend that all men refrain from using straws. It’s unbecoming the way a man’s lips purse,” said Watters. “The size of the straw is just too dainty. The way your fingers clasp on it. No, come on. Straws are for women and little kids but apparently this is controversial.”

.@jimmykimmel it's not just straws I have a problem with pic.twitter.com/6xSA2YT8oc — Jesse Watters (@JesseBWatters) November 30, 2023

Watters cut to a clip of late-night TV host Jimmy Kimmel earlier this week Watters’ previous attack on Biden’s straw use.

“They are literally now grasping at straws,” Kimmel said of Watters’ criticism of the president. Kimmel then showed a photo of Donald Trump drinking through a straw. Kimmel mockingly told Watters to apologize to the former president.

Watters cut back to himself in the studio.

“Jimmy, you know I don’t apologize,” he said. “I’m sure Trump would agree that wasn’t a good look. He’s better than that.”

Watters then took aim at men eating soup in public.

Uses a straw, pats dogs… terrible — Iva Nahhhpinion 🦋 (@iva_nahhhpinion) November 30, 2023

Fellas, is it gay to use a straw? https://t.co/1h4fNQMoQQpic.twitter.com/aiK8HX2QvE — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) November 30, 2023

This is the single greatest scandal in presidential history since Obama wore a tan suit.



Move over, tan suit — 𝐂𝐡𝐢𝐝𝐢 (@ChidiNwatu) November 30, 2023

Holy shit that this is news or matters to their viewers. — The Raccfather 🦝🦝🦝 (@lucasj8) November 30, 2023

