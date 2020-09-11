Fox News Reporter Nails The Hypocrisy Of Trump's Attacks On Anonymous Sources

Fox News’ national security correspondent Jennifer Griffin has highlighted the hypocrisy of Donald Trump’s repeated attacks on journalists’ use of anonymous sources, saying she understands the president himself is “one of the biggest anonymous sources for the White House press corps.”

In the latest episode of Mediaite’s podcast “The Interview” released Thursday, Griffin explained why she used anonymous sources to verify elements of Trump’s reported insulting of U.S. troops that was first reported by The Atlantic last week.

Multiple other media outlets have independently confirmed Trump’s disparaging comments. The president, however, denies making them and has called for Griffin to be fired from the conservative cable news network.

“Sometimes you have to use anonymous sources,” Griffin said on “The Interview.” “It’s not our preference, of course I would prefer to have people on the record. But there are a variety of reasons right now, particularly under this administration, that anonymous sources are needed.”

Griffin recalled how the Watergate whistleblower “Deep Throat” was one such source and “it didn’t make him less real. It didn’t make what he said less true.”

“That’s just the way it goes. And I’m quite certain that the president knows who these anonymous sources are, because they are real,” she added, saying “it’s my understanding” that “one of the biggest anonymous sources for the White House press corps is President Trump himself, and the people around him are often the anonymous sources that you hear them talk about at the White House.”

“So it’s completely hypocritical,” said Griffin. “People are picking and choosing when they want to hear from anonymous sources.”

“Again, as a journalist, it’s not my first choice,” the reporter added. “I’d much prefer to have people on the record and for the most part, I do get people on the record, but this was a sensitive story and I have to respect the wishes of those sources as to why they don’t want to go on the record at this time.”

Trump, who before becoming president for years reportedly used a fake name to pretend to be his own spokesperson, has repeatedly attacked critical stories based on anonymous sources ― while at the same time using other claimed anonymous sources to denounce rivals and make the case for his policies.

Listen to the full episode of “The Interview” here.

Related...

Michael Cohen Makes Chilling Prediction About Trump And The Constitution If He Wins

Trump Gets Stark History Lesson After Comparing COVID-19 Response To Churchill In WWII

Fox News Analyst And Longtime Trump Friend: ‘More Likely Than Not’ He Insulted War Dead

Also on HuffPost

Love HuffPost? Become a founding member of HuffPost Plus today.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.