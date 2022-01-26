Fox News Host Dan Bongino Permanently Banned by YouTube

Dan Bongino, the right-wing commentator and Fox News host, has been permanently banned by YouTube for trying to circumvent the platform’s suspension over his violation of its COVID-19 misinformation policy.

Bongino’s two YouTube channels, including his main channel with nearly 900,000 subscribers, have been removed from the platform. In addition, he is barred from establishing any YouTube channels in the future.

“We terminated Dan Bongino’s channels for circumventing our Terms of Service by posting a video while there was an active strike and suspension associated with the account,” a YouTube rep said in a statement to Variety. “When a channel receives a strike, it is against our Terms of Service to post content or use another channel to circumvent the suspension. If a channel is terminated, the uploader is unable to use, own or create any other YouTube channels.”

The right-wing personality’s permanent ban comes after YouTube on Jan. 20 issued a strike and seven-day suspension to the Dan Bongino Show Clips channel for posting content that violated the video giant’s COVID-19 misinformation policies and circumvented its terms of service from a previous strike. Subsequently, the main Dan Bongino Show channel uploaded content within the seven-day window — leading to the termination of both channels.

Bongino had earlier this week claimed he was going to boycott YouTube. He has promoted his “Dan Bongino Show” channel on right-wing-friendly Rumble video platform, where it has more than 2 million subscribers.

Last September, YouTube announced that it would ban all content related to vaccine misinformation, in an expansion on its previous ban against COVID-19 misinformation. At the time, YouTube banned anti-vax proponents like Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Joseph Mercola.

