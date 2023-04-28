Fox News' Harris Faulkner Fires Back At Guest Over Her 'Far Right' Claim

Fox News’ Harris Faulkner scoffed at a guest on Thursday who remarked that “you guys on the far right” hope for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) to become the presidential nominee for the Republican Party in 2024.

The anchor discussed polling numbers for President Joe Biden and his 2024 Democratic challengers before she asked former Democratic congressional candidate Desiree Tims about the race.

Tims remarked on polling numbers on a potential faceoff between Biden and DeSantis before proclaiming that the 2024 matchup would be a rematch between Biden and former President Donald Trump.

“I know you want it to be him and I believe you believe that it will be,” Faulkner interrupted Tims.

“I don’t think that, I know you guys on the far right really want Ron DeSantis to be the nominee but I don’t think he has the charism or personality to beat out the entertainer-in-chief,” Tims replied.

“I don’t know who you are talking to in terms of ‘you guys,’ I know that that wasn’t for me, I’m a journalist,” Faulkner chimed in as she smiled.

Tims continued to speak without acknowledging her earlier remark before Faulkner hinted at her frustration again.

″So, and hopefully, yeah, OK, I’m sure you heard what I said,” said Faulkner as Tims sat in silence.

(H/T Mediaite)

