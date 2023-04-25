Fox News Fact-Checks Biden’s Passing Reference to His Grandfather’s Death: ‘Take It for What You Will’ (Video)

Fox News anchors were giving President Joe Biden the side-eye after he purportedly confused the timing of his grandfather’s death.

Biden, making a speech Tuesday before the North America’s Building Trades Unions Conference after announcing earlier in the day he would be running for re-election, delivered a cursory reference to his grandfather’s deah as he outlined his jobs and economic agenda.

Fox News quickly picked up on it.

“There was another one, to add to the president’s blooper reel of tall tales,” John Roberts said. “This one, about his coincidental family history, listen here.”

Roberts and “America Reports” co-host Sandra Smith then played back the clip.

Also Read:

Corden Says Tucker Carlson Is ‘Running Out of Options’ After Working for — and Leaving — MSNBC, CNN and Fox (Video)

“By the way, when ya do — think about it this way: my grandpop, who I never met, he died in the same hospital I was born in two weeks before I was born,” Biden said.

Biden didn’t quite have his facts completely straight, according to Roberts.

“An anecdote that is sure to pull on the heartstrings, but Sandra it’s a story that does not appear to have the added benefit of actual being true,” Roberts said. “Biden’s grandfather, who he was talking about there, died in September 1941 in Baltimore. President Biden was born November 20, 1942, in Scranton, Pennsylvania.

Roberts went on to break down how Biden also couldn’t be talking about his other grandfather, as he’d died “several years after.“

“He could be talking about his other grandfather? Well, that grandfather died years later. So, take it for what you will, but apparently history does not line up with the way that the president recounted it earlier today.”

Watch the segment in the video at the top of this file.

Also Read:

Gavin Newsom Shelves Own Presidential Ambitions, Endorses Joe Biden Reelection Run | Exclusive