Fox News Cut Kanye West’s Anti-Semitic Comments and Bizarre Rants From Tucker Carlson Interview

Fox News cut Kanye West anti-Semitic comments and several bizarre rants including statements about the COVID-19 vaccination and Planned Parenthood from a recent interview with Tucker Carlson, Vice reported Tuesday.

“I’d prefer my kids knew Hanukkah than Kwanzaa, at least it would come with some financial engineering,” the artist who goes as Ye told Carlson in one unseen clip, referring to the anti-Semitic belief that Jewish people control the financial system.

The unaired segments come several days after the Friday interview with the rapper, in which he explained his decision to wear a “White Lives Matter” shirt at Paris Fashion Week and elaborated on his support of former President Donald Trump.

Despite discussing the COVID-19 vaccination, Fox News cut out the rapper explaining that he received the vaccine as his statement that “I was vaccinated” was removed from the broadcast.

The artist also claimed that Planned Parenthood creator Margaret Sanger, who he calls a “known eugenics,” worked with the KKK to create the organization “to control the Jew population.” While Ye was correct in condemning Sanger for participating in eugenics, a topic the organization has denounced, he went on to refer to the belief that Black people are the “real” Jewish race, a claim that has been used to promote antisemitism.

“When I say Jew,” he continued, “I mean the 12 lost tribes of Judah, the blood of Christ, who the people known as the race Black really are. This is who our people are. The blood of Christ. This, as a Christian, is my belief.”

He also used a strange comparison to Jewish people when discussing Black people judging each other, saying, “Think about us judging each other on how white we could talk would be like, you know, a Jewish person judging another Jewish person on how good they danced or something.” He then backtracked on his comments by explaining “I mean, that’s probably like a bad example and people are going to get mad at that shit” and noting that “I probably want to edit that out.”

On another unusual rant, Kanye elaborated on his goal of building “kinetic energy communities” that originated from a vision from God.

“I have visions that God gives me, just over and over, on community building and how to build these free energy, kinetic, fully kinetic energy communities where we impress — we put the least impression on the earth. We’re not building the new New York skyline cockfight,” he said. “That we are humble in the way that we present ourselves. We’ve got to rethink who we are as a species.”

Fox News did not respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.