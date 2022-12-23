Fox News calls Kate Middleton ‘Princess of Whales’

Beril Naz Hassan
·2 min read

In a Fox News broadcast on Wednesday, co-hosts Bill Hemer and Dana Perino discussed how their predictions for 2022 had gone.

One of Perino’s was that the Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, 40, would become pregnant with her fourth child, which didn’t happen.

On the screen, under the section that explained what happened instead, it said: “Kate becomes Princess of Whales after Queen Elizabeth’s passing”.

Of course, whales, the large, aquatic mammals, have nothing to do with any royal title.

Meanwhile, Wales, as we all know, is a country in the UK.

The grammatical error involved ‘Wales’ being spelt as ‘Whales’ (Fox News)
The grammatical error involved ‘Wales’ being spelt as ‘Whales’ (Fox News)

The Princess of Wales is a courtesy title that has been used by the wife of the apparent heir to the British throne since the 14th century.

Before Middleton, the title was technically held by Queen Consort Camilla between 2005 and 2022 until her husband King Charles III’s accession to the throne.

However, Camilla did not use the title because of its popular association with her husband’s first wife, Princess Diana. Instead, she was known as the Duchess of Cornwall.

Following the Queen’s passing in September and Prince Charles’s accession, the new King announced that his eldest son and his wife, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, had become the Prince and Princess of Wales.

People who saw the Fox News gaffe have joked about it on social media. However, it is believed to have been an unintentional grammatical mistake made by the US network’s graphics team.

The Fox morning show runs on Monday to Friday from 9am to 11am. It focuses on current affairs, politics and interviews.

Other 2022 predictions the broadcasters made that didn’t happen included TikTok being banned, a southern border visit by President Joe Biden, and the Cincinnati Bengals winning the Super Bowl.

For 2023, their predictions include the US not having a recession and no peace agreement being signed between Ukraine and Russia.

Latest Stories

  • The Hardest-Working Royal of 2022 Has Been Revealed — and It's Not King Charles!

    The royal attended 214 engagements — the most of any member of the royal family this year

  • Isco leaves Sevilla just months after joining club

    MADRID (AP) — Former Spain midfielder Isco Alarcón is leaving Sevilla less than five months after he had signed a two-year contract, the Spanish club said Wednesday. Sevilla said in a statement that both the club and the player had agreed to part ways. The 30-year-old Isco scored one goal in 19 appearances for Sevilla. Once considered one of Spain’s most talented playmakers, Isco arrived in August as a star signing of Sevilla with the hopes of reviving his career after he had become a rarely use

  • 'We have more work to do': The complete story behind the Fed's historic shift in 2022

    It was a historic year for the Federal Reserve that saw the central bank raise rates at the fastest pace since the 1980s to tame stubborn inflation that reached a four-decade high.

  • The King rejects cut-price coronation in favour of ‘glorious’ pomp and pageantry

    The King has rejected the idea of a cut-price coronation and wishes to use the event to showcase “UK plc”, The Telegraph understands.

  • Tucker Carlson Slams Zelenskyy Visit as ‘Bipartisan Masochism’: ‘Impossible to Imagine a More Humiliating Scenario’ (Video)

    The Fox News host equated the wartime president of Ukraine as a “strip club manager” demanding “billions more dollars from our own crumbling economy”

  • GLOBAL MARKETS-Wall Street tumbles, dollar gains as solid data fuels rate hike concerns

    U.S. stocks were sharply lower and the dollar gained ground as solid economic data exacerbated worries that the Federal Reserve's monetary policy will hover at restrictive levels for longer than many market participants may have hoped. All three major U.S. stock indexes tumbled, extending their losses as the morning progressed, with interest rate-sensitive megacaps weighing heaviest on the tech-laden Nasdaq. With the penultimate week of a dire year drawing to a close, hopes of a "Santa Claus rally" in the last days of 2022 are fading as investors prepare to close the book on the worst year for the stock market since 2008, the nadir of the Great Recession.

  • Lindholm scores twice as Flames beat Sharks 5-2

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Elias Lindholm scored two goals 19 seconds apart in the first minute of the third period, and the Calgary Flames beat the San Jose Sharks 5-2 Sunday night. Tyler Toffoli had a goal and an assist, and Milan Lucic and Dillon Dube also scored for the Flames, who had lost five straight. Jacob Markstrom had 23 saves for his ninth win. Tomas Hertl had a goal and an assist, and Timo Meier also scored for the Sharks, who lost their second straight and fell to 3-6-3 in their last

  • Foegele snaps tie, McDavid scores again as Oilers top Stars

    DALLAS (AP) — Warren Foegele broke a tie with 8:14 left and the Edmonton Oilers scored three times in the third period to beat the Dallas Stars 6-3 on Wednesday night. Mattias Janmark had two goals and an assist as the Oilers snapped a three-game losing streak. Zach Hyman, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Connor McDavid also scored for Edmonton against the Central Division leaders. McDavid scored on the rush on his only shot on goal to make it 5-3 with 3:43 remaining. He leads the NHL with 29 goals and 6

  • Nets break loose for 91 points in 1st half, rout Warriors

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kevin Durant scored 23 points, all but two in a 91-point first half that was the third-biggest in NBA history, and the Brooklyn Nets routed the Golden State Warriors 143-113 on Wednesday to send the reigning champions staggering home with their second blowout loss in two nights in New York. With Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Andrew Wiggins sidelined, the Warriors fell behind by 44 points in this game and finished 1-5 on their trip to the East. The Nets matched a franchise reco

  • Mitchell scores 23, Cavs blast Jazz, improve to 15-2 at home

    CLEVELAND (AP) — Donovan Mitchell scored 23 points in his first game against the Utah Jazz since they traded him to Cleveland this summer and Jarrett Allen added 20, leading the Cavaliers to a 122-99 win on Monday night. The Cavs have won four straight, improving the NBA's best home record to 15-2. The league's best defensive team clamped down on the Jazz, holding them to a season-low 39.1 shooting percentage. Mitchell spent five seasons with Utah before being dealt to Cleveland on Sept. 1 in a

  • Marie-Soleil Deschênes makes 40 saves as Montreal Force defeat Minnesota Whitecaps

    Marie-Soleil Deschênes made 40 saves to help the Montreal Force defeat the Minnesota Whitecaps 4-1 on Sunday in Premier Hockey Federation action in Richfield, Minn. Sarah Lefort and Samantha Isbell each had a goal and an assist for the Force, who bounced back from a tough 5-2 loss to the Whitecaps at the Richfield Ice Arena on Saturday. Jade Downie-Landry and Alexandra Labelle had the other goals for Montreal. Jonna Alberta scored the lone goal for Minnesota midway through the third period, but

  • Antetokounmpo's 42 points leads Bucks past Pelicans 128-119

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 42 points and 10 rebounds in his return from a one-game absence and the Milwaukee Bucks held off a late New Orleans surge to beat the Pelicans 128-119 on Monday night. Brook Lopez mixed in four 3-pointers with opportunistic play in the paint to score 30 points for the Bucks, who led by as many as 18 points in the fourth quarter before the Pelicans pulled to 117-114 on CJ McCollum's fade away. Former Pelicans star Jrue Holiday responded with a late 3 a

  • AP source: Lakers' Davis has foot injury, set to miss weeks

    Anthony Davis of the Los Angeles Lakers has a right foot injury that's expected to keep him sidelined for several weeks, according to a person with knowledge of the matter. The severity of the injury was still being determined Sunday and that was keeping the team from forming a specific timetable for his return, said the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because neither Davis nor the Lakers had released any information publicly. The Athletic first reported that D

  • Stone scores twice in 3rd, Golden Knights beat Coyotes 5-2

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Mark Stone had many opportunities to score in the first two periods Wednesday night with several high-quality chances, but couldn't get the puck past Arizona Coyotes goalie Karel Vejmelka. More chances came in the third period, and Stone didn't let those go to waste. He put Vegas ahead for good with a power-play goal 8:56 into the final period and later scored short-handed to help the Golden Knights end a dry spell at home with a 5-2 victory. Stone, who also had an assist, becam

  • Goff stuns Jets late as Lions hold on for 20-17 victory

    EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Jared Goff threw a go-ahead 51-yard touchdown pass to Brock Wright on fourth-and-1 with 1:49 remaining, and the Detroit Lions held on for a 20-17 victory over Zach Wilson and the New York Jets on Sunday. Coming out of the two-minute warning, Goff looked to his left and found Wright wide open, and the tight end rumbled untouched into the end zone. The Lions went wild on the field and sideline, stunning the Jets and their fans. But Wilson — who had an up-and-down retur

  • Dalton, Hill TD passes lift Saints over Falcons 21-18

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Andy Dalton and Taysom Hill combined to throw three touchdown passes, and the New Orleans Saints beat Atlanta 21-18 on Sunday in the debut of Falcons rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder. Juwan Johnson had career-high 67 yards receiving and caught both of Dalton's scoring passes. Hill, a utility player who lines up mostly at tight end, threw his second touchdown pass of the season on a 73-yard connection with rookie receiver Rashid Shaheed. New Orleans (5-9) remained mathematical

  • Magic rally past Rockets 116-110 for 7th win in 8 games

    HOUSTON (AP) — Franz Wagner scored 25 points, rookie Paolo Banchero had 23 points and 13 rebounds, and the Orlando Magic overcame a 15-point second-half deficit to beat the Houston Rockets 116-110 on Wednesday night. The Magic took their first lead when Cole Anthony, who finished with 15 points, drilled a 3-pointer to make it 96-95 with 7:11 remaining. Orlando has won seven of eight since beginning the season 5-20. Kevin Porter Jr. scored 31 points for the Rockets, who dropped their fourth strai

  • Humphries, Love win women's World Cup bobsled race for US

    LAKE PLACID, N.Y. (AP) — Kaillie Humphries learned to drive at Mount Van Hoevenberg. And she clearly hasn’t forgotten how. Humphries teamed with fellow U.S. Olympian Kaysha Love on Sunday to win a women’s World Cup bobsled race. It was her 29th career World Cup win in the two-person event; of those, six have come in Lake Placid, more than any other track. Humphries finished two runs in 1 minute, 54.93 seconds. It was Love’s second World Cup victory and her first appearance on the circuit this se

  • Georgiev stops 26 shots, Avs beat Isles 1-0 in shootout

    DENVER (AP) — Alexandar Georgiev had 26 saves through overtime and stopped two more in the shootout to lift the Colorado Avalanche to a 1-0 win over the New York Islanders on Monday night. Evan Rodrigues beat Ilya Sororkin with a backhander for the only goal in the shootout, spoiling a 46-save effort for the Islanders' goaltender. Avalanche forward Mikko Rantanen had a career-high 10 shots on goal. The shutout was Georgiev's second of the season and 10th of his career. New York wrapped up the We

  • Canada concludes Calgary's speedskating World Cup with mass start medal haul

    CALGARY — Ivanie Blondin returned to the podium in her signature race, while Connor Howe and Hayden Mayeur took advantage of chaos on the final day of a speedskating World Cup in Calgary. The Canadians produced three mass start medals Sunday. Ottawa's Blondin was second among women and Howe of Canmore, Alta., and Toronto's Mayeur were second and third respectively in the men's race. Blondin crossed the line behind Irene Schouten of the Netherlands, which mirrored the result of the women's mass s