Fox News calls Kate Middleton ‘Princess of Whales’

In a Fox News broadcast on Wednesday, co-hosts Bill Hemer and Dana Perino discussed how their predictions for 2022 had gone.

One of Perino’s was that the Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, 40, would become pregnant with her fourth child, which didn’t happen.

On the screen, under the section that explained what happened instead, it said: “Kate becomes Princess of Whales after Queen Elizabeth’s passing”.

Of course, whales, the large, aquatic mammals, have nothing to do with any royal title.

Meanwhile, Wales, as we all know, is a country in the UK.

The grammatical error involved ‘Wales’ being spelt as ‘Whales’ (Fox News)

The Princess of Wales is a courtesy title that has been used by the wife of the apparent heir to the British throne since the 14th century.

Before Middleton, the title was technically held by Queen Consort Camilla between 2005 and 2022 until her husband King Charles III’s accession to the throne.

However, Camilla did not use the title because of its popular association with her husband’s first wife, Princess Diana. Instead, she was known as the Duchess of Cornwall.

Following the Queen’s passing in September and Prince Charles’s accession, the new King announced that his eldest son and his wife, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, had become the Prince and Princess of Wales.

People who saw the Fox News gaffe have joked about it on social media. However, it is believed to have been an unintentional grammatical mistake made by the US network’s graphics team.

The Fox morning show runs on Monday to Friday from 9am to 11am. It focuses on current affairs, politics and interviews.

Other 2022 predictions the broadcasters made that didn’t happen included TikTok being banned, a southern border visit by President Joe Biden, and the Cincinnati Bengals winning the Super Bowl.

For 2023, their predictions include the US not having a recession and no peace agreement being signed between Ukraine and Russia.