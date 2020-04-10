Fox News' Brit Hume Hits Donald Trump With The Painful Truth About His Coronavirus Briefings

Fox News senior political analyst Brit Hume pulled no punches on Thursday as he called out President Donald Trump over his latest Twitter tantrum, describing it as “ridiculous.”

Trump lashed out at The Wall Street Journal editorial board after it denounced his conduct at the daily White House coronavirus task force briefings, and urged him to step aside from them, in a critical column:

The Wall Street Journal always “forgets” to mention that the ratings for the White House Press Briefings are “through the roof” (Monday Night Football, Bachelor Finale, according to @nytimes) & is only way for me to escape the Fake News & get my views across. WSJ is Fake News! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 9, 2020

Hume, however, wasn’t having it.

“This is a ridiculous tweet,” he fired back.

“He could get his views across without bragging, endlessly repeating himself, and getting into petty squabbles with the junior varsity players in the WH press corps,” Hume added. “And he could stop talking much sooner to give Pence, Fauci, Birx and Giroir more time.”

This is a ridiculous tweet. He could get his views across without bragging, endlessly repeating himself, and getting into petty squabbles with the junior varsity players in the WH press corps. And he could stop talking much sooner to give Pence, Fauci, Birx and Giroir more time. https://t.co/ui7sN3WgGx — Brit Hume (@brithume) April 9, 2020

Hume garnered headlines last month for failing to close tabs on his internet browser before sharing a screenshot on social media. He has, however, called out Trump’s criticism of Fox News on multiple other occasions, unlike some of his other colleagues at the widely watched conservative network.

