Fox News' Bret Baier on election, son's health battle ahead of fourth open-heart surgery

The 2020 presidential election season poses new challenges for Fox News host Bret Baier.

Amid a crippling pandemic and covering a divisive, high-stakes face-off, the journalist's teenage son Paul will undergo his fourth open-heart surgery in a matter of weeks.

"For me, personally, there’s nothing that’s been like it," Baier tells USA TODAY of the presidential race. "I thought 2016 was as intense as we as a country could get about an election, but I think that this one has both sides really engaged and a lot of eyeballs looking now, not only because they’re home but because there’s interest in this race."

And those eyes are tuning into Baier and friends. Amid an election-fueled spike in cable news ratings, "Special Report with Bret Baier" (weekdays, 6 EDT/3 PDT) is averaging 3.2 million viewers this year, up 50% from the same period in 2019, beating the combined audience of time-period rivals on CNN and MSNBC. (As a whole, Fox News is averaging 2.1 million, up 38%.)

Baier, 50, remembers spending 40 days in Tallahassee for the 2000 recount, when "hanging chads" were scrutinized and George W. Bush eventually won the state, and the election over Al Gore.

"This time it may be signatures on envelopes or absentee acceptance, or something else," says Baier. "But there could be four, five, six Tallahassees this time around, potentially. So, we need to be careful about all of that" when making a call for a state.

The host says in a world without COVID-19, his show would have gone on the road, talking to residents of battleground states. These conversations have mostly moved online, to Zoom and social media.

"Usually, I had a better sense of swing states just by bouncing around to different cities, and I think that’s better to have than just polls, as we saw in 2016," he says, referring to President Donald Trump's unexpected triumph over Hillary Clinton. "We’re gonna try to get out and about with reporters and get people's view. It’s just been a challenge because of the lack of travel."

Even limited excursions have posed a risk. Baier is one of several Fox News employees who were potentially exposed to COVID-19 following last week's final showdown between Trump and former vice president Joe Biden.

"We were coming back from Nashville and somebody that we were in close proximity with tested positive a few days later," Baier says. "So all of us are now going through the protocol, so getting tested."

On Monday, Fox's chief political anchor said he'd been tested three times for COVID-19, each yielding a negative result, and he says he and his colleagues will undergo daily tests until the election. He is quarantining at home, where he has a studio, and says the Fox News team was tested regularly at the debates.