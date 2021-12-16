Fox News Books’ ‘All American Christmas’ Tops NY Times Bestseller List

“All American Christmas,” the latest release from Fox News Books, topped the New York Times bestsellers list in the hardcover nonfiction category this week, becoming the third Times bestseller from the newly formed imprint. “All American Christmas” sold over 200,000 copies since its Nov. 16 release.

Co-authored by Fox News Rachel Campos-Duffy and her husband, former Rep. Sean Duffy, the book features holiday recipes and traditions from a number of Fox News Media personalities, including the Duffys, Jesse Watters, Bret Baier, Martha MacCallum, Ainsley Earhardt and Geraldo Rivera.

“We are elated. America loves Christmas and our beautiful and deeply meaningful traditions unite us as Americans,” Campos-Duffy said in a statement. “We are so humbled by the response, but the glory is always to God who gave us His precious Son on Christmas morning.”

After delivering back-to-back bestsellers, Fox News Books made a new deal to publish six further titles with HarperCollins in October. At the time, Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott said, “We are thrilled to once again partner with HarperCollins, furthering the multiplatform brand extension of FOX News Media. Over the past 25 years, we have developed a unique connection with our audience and look forward to delivering more of the content they desire from their favorite FOX News personalities through our expanded publishing platform.”

Fox News Books is one of eight platforms operated by Fox News Media. The others are Fox News Channel, Fox Business Network, Fox Nation, Fox Weather, Fox News Audio and Fox News Digital, as well as Fox News International.