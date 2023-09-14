Fox News Announces Permanent New 'Fox & Friends' Co-Host

Lawrence Jones is joining “Fox & Friends” as a permanent co-host of the Fox News morning program.

The news was announced on Thursday morning’s broadcast of the show. Jones will join existing co-hosts Steve Doocy, Ainsley Earhardt and Brian Kilmeade from Monday. He will also continue to serve as the franchise’s enterprise reporter.

“I couldn’t be more thrilled,” Lawrence said on air, calling it the “opportunity of a lifetime.”

The Garland, Texas, native previously hosted “Lawrence Jones Cross Country,” which airs on Saturday nights at 9 p.m.

Fox News said the weekend program has wrapped as of last week. “One Nation with Brian Kilmeade” will now air in that time slot, according to a press release.

Lawrence Jones will join "Fox & Friends" as a co-host on Monday, Sept. 18.

“Lawrence has his finger on the pulse of what matters to communities across America and his insight has proved invaluable to the FOX & Friends audience. We look forward to welcoming him to our family as he wakes up America alongside our star co-hosts each morning,” Gavin Hadden, Fox News’ senior vice president of morning programming said in a statement.

In his own statement, Jones said he was honored to join the show “where I made my first ever national television appearance.”

“It is truly a privilege to inform our audience every day and I can’t wait to do so each morning,” he said.

Jones, 30, is the youngest Black co-host in cable news. He first joined the network in 2018, and took on his “Fox & Friends” reporting role in 2021.

