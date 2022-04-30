Fox Mourns “True Giant” Naomi Judd As The Judds Drama ‘Icon’ Awaits Pickup Decision At The Network

Nellie Andreeva
·2 min read

Country icon Naomi Judd, who died suddenly at age 76, and her daughter Wynonna are the subjects of the first installment of Icon, an anthology series in the works at Fox that sets out to profile some of the world’s biggest music legends.

The project, from producer Gail Berman and top country music manager Jason Owen, was announced in August 2020, with Naomi and Wynonna Judd as executive producers on the first season which tells their story.

More from Deadline

Icon was put through Fox’s script-to-series model, with The Morning Show exec producer Adam Milch as writer, executive producer and showrunner. I hear Naomi Judd was very involved in the process, sharing her experience and providing input in a series of conversations with Milch.

Multiple scripts have been written. While I hear Fox brass have been high on the project from the start and like what they have seen, a pickup decision was not expected to come before the upfronts next month when the broadcast networks present their fall lineups to advertisers. It is unclear whether that would change in light of Judd’s tragic passing, I hear that is a possibility.

“We are deeply saddened about the tragic loss of Naomi Judd,” Fox said in a statement. “A true giant and beloved by all, her work in music, film and television will forever entertain and inspire millions of people across the globe. Our thoughts are with the entire Judd family, their friends, loved ones and loyal fans.”

Icon tells the story of country music’s first mother/daughter duo, Naomi and Wynonna Judd.

The duo dominated country music in the 1980s and ’90s, winning countless awards, selling more than 20 million albums and creating a string of hits. The Judds stopped performing as a duo in 1991 after Naomi was diagnosed with Hepatitis C. Wynonna then began a successful solo career. The two occasionally have reunited for special tours, the most recent in 2010. They were set to embark on a final tour together this fall.

The series will spotlight the drama behind the glamour and the dynamic relationship between the pair. It will tell their story through the music and songs that shaped their career and the country music genre.

Berman and Hend Baghdady from The Jackal Group exec produce alongside Owen. Naomi and Wynonna Judd exec produce the first season, while their managers Les Borsai, Greg Hill, Cactus Moser and Larry Strickland produce. Fox Entertainment is the studio.

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Fans and fellow country artists mourn Naomi Judd

    News of the death of Naomi Judd was met with sadness by fellow country artists Loretta Lynn, Carrie Underwood, Maren Morris and Travis Tritt

  • Lauren Boebert Reportedly Detests Being Linked With Marjorie Taylor Greene

    The Colorado lawmaker was reportedly not happy that her Georgia colleague made an appearance at a white nationalist event in February.

  • Naomi Judd, Grammy-winning matriarch of The Judds duo, dies at 76: 'We are shattered'

    Naomi Judd’s daughters Wynonna and Ashley announced her death on Saturday, a day before The Judds' induction into the Country Music Hall of Fame.

  • Toronto’s latest murder victim was shot while behind the wheel of his SUV

    Crime Specialist Catherine McDonald spoke to residents who heard more than a dozen gunshots fired in rapid succession, followed by two more.

  • A timeline of Christina Hall's romantic life, from divorcing Tarek El Moussa to her custody battle with Ant Anstead

    After her divorce from Tarek El Moussa, Christina Hall briefly married Ant Anstead. She married Josh Hall after her second divorce.

  • Governor thought Trump was having a nervous breakdown during phone rant about George Floyd protests, book claims

    ‘You gotta sit here and listen to this because I think the president of the United States is having a nervous breakdown or something, and it’s scary’

  • Prince William Shares Important Message on 11th Wedding Anniversary with Kate Middleton

    The royal family celebrated the anniversary by retweeting a post by Westminster Abbey, the couple's wedding ceremony venue

  • Police use "grappler" to capture driver after a pursuit

    Local authorities took a man into custody after a Valleywide pursuit Friday afternoon. Police used the "grappler" to stop the vehicle.

  • Senators have promising young core, but head into off-season with work to do

    OTTAWA — A season that started with optimism for the Ottawa Senators finished with the same result — the team outside the playoffs. After a strong 7-2-1 finish to the 2020-21 season, Ottawa came into this campaign hoping to challenge for a post-season berth. "The rebuild is done," general manager Pierre Dorion said before the season after signing a contract extension. "Now we're stepping into another zone." Instead the Senators (33-42-7) finished the 2021-22 season 26th overall and missed the pl

  • Canada's women's sevens squad ready to test its mettle against top-ranked Aussies

    LANGFORD, B.C. — After more than a two-year absence due to the COVID-19 restrictions, Canada’s women’s sevens rugby team will entertain world-class competition at its home training ground this weekend. Canada is in Pool A of the HSBC Canada Women’s Sevens event in Langford along with world No. 1-ranked Australia, Spain and Mexico. Canadian coach Jack Hanratty says it will be world’s best post-Olympic gathering of teams after the pandemic took its toll on numerous competitions. “These are all the

  • Gary Trent Jr. on Scottie Barnes, Raptors' locker room mood down 3-0

    Toronto Raptors guard Gary Trent Jr. discusses his offensive game against the 76ers, what the mood was like in the Raptors locker room when they were down 3-0 in their series vs. the 76ers, and Scottie Barnes.

  • Jon Rahm part of six-way tie for the lead in Mexico Open

    PUERTO VALLARTA, Mexico (AP) — Jon Rahm is the biggest star in the Mexico Open and he lived up to his billing Thursday, chipping in for birdie and making a late eagle putt for a 7-under 64 and a six-way share of the lead in the first round. Jonathan Byrd, Brendon Todd, Trey Mullinax and Monday qualifier Bryson Nimmer also were at 64 from the morning wave. Nimmer played his final five holes in 5 under, including a bunker shot he holed out for eagle on the par-5 sixth hole. Kurt Kitayama faced the

  • George Springer's two home runs power Blue Jays past Astros 2-1

    TORONTO — After Bradley Zimmer made a spectacular diving catch in centre field for the Blue Jays, George Springer joked with manager Charlie Montoyo in Toronto's dugout about becoming a full-time designated hitter. Springer certainly thrived at DH on Saturday, hitting two solo home runs as the Blue Jays held off the Houston Astros 2-1. "If that's what he wants me to do that day, I do it," said Springer. "I'm not going to complain. I don't care. It doesn't bother me. I'm here for us. "If that mea

  • 2022 NHL playoffs: First-round schedule, previews, where to watch

    Some electric matchups highlight the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs, including Leafs vs. Lightning, Penguins vs. Rangers, and Avalanche vs. Predators.

  • Don't sleep on the Boston Bruins

    Despite the strength in depth of the Atlantic Division, Boston may land a favourable first-round matchup if they face Carolina, who are down to their third-choice goaltender, and if they progress, the Bruins would likely be considered favourite against either the Rangers or Penguins.&nbsp;

  • Coyotes rally to beat Predators 5-4 in final Glendale game

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Shayne Gostisbehere scored two goals and the Arizona Coyotes rallied from a four-goal deficit to beat the Nashville Predators 5-4 Friday night in their final game at Gila River Arena. Nashville scored three goals in the opening three minutes and went up 4-0 midway through the first period, appearing as if it would spoil Arizona's final game after 19 seasons in Glendale. The Coyotes turned the music back on, setting off roars from more than 15,000 fans with five straight go

  • Senators have promising young core, but head into off-season with work to do

    OTTAWA — A season that started with optimism for the Ottawa Senators finished with the same result — the team outside the playoffs. After a strong 7-2-1 finish to the 2020-21 season, Ottawa came into this campaign hoping to challenge for a post-season berth. "The rebuild is done," general manager Pierre Dorion said before the season after signing a contract extension. "Now we're stepping into another zone." Instead the Senators (33-42-7) finished the 2021-22 season 26th overall and missed the pl

  • Madrid clinches record-extending 35th Spanish league title

    MADRID (AP) — In an dominating season for Real Madrid, it was only fitting that it didn’t even need its best players to win the Spanish league. Using its backups ahead of the Champions League semifinals, Madrid earned a record-extending 35th Spanish league title with a comfortable 4-0 home win over Espanyol on Saturday. Rodrygo scored twice and Marco Asensio and substitute Karim Benzema added on to give Madrid its second league title in three seasons, and third in six years. The victory gave Mad

  • Houston Texans select Metchie III in second round of NFL draft

    The Houston Texans won't have to wait long for Canadian John Metchie III. Houston traded up with the Cleveland Browns to select the Alabama star receiver in the second round, No. 44 overall, of the 2022 NFL draft Friday night. The Texans made the move despite Metchie suffering a season-ending knee injury in the Tide's 41-24 SEC title win over Georgia on Dec. 4. "As far as my recovery, I will be good to play football in July," Metchie told reporters during a videoconference. "I'll be good to go,

  • CF Montréal moves into top-4 in the MLS East with win over Atlanta

    MONTREAL — A late header from Joaquin Torres was enough for CF Montréal to claim a 2-1 win against Atlanta United in Major League Soccer action Saturday afternoon. The win moved Montreal into fourth place in the Eastern Conference and extended its unbeaten streak to six games in MLS, tying a franchise record. “It’s good that the guys found a way to win today,” said head coach Wilfried Nancy. “There are tricky games against very good teams that are always difficult to navigate but I’m happy that