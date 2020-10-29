Fox’s ‘MasterChef’ Resumes Production On Season 11

EXCLUSIVE: MasterChef is back in production on Season 11. Filming on the popular Fox food competition series resumed in Los Angeles on Monday, October 26, following a seven-month COVID-19-related shutdown. MasterChef had shot 10 of its 18 Season 11 episodes when production came to a halt in mid-March due to the corovavirus pandemic.

The show, which is produced by Endemol Shine North America and One Potato Two Potato, is following guidelines set by local and state officials, as well as the CDC, in its return to production.

“The safety of the entire cast and crew has and is the number one priority,” producers said in a statement. “Given the COVID-19 restrictions placed on production, we are creating new and innovative ways to produce the series, while honoring its creative spirit. The behind-the-scenes culinary team, which has always followed all health department guidelines, is now taking additional precautions including wearing gloves, masks and face shields/goggles. While the pressures associated with the pandemic are immense, we are choosing to embrace these challenges as we start production,” the statement said.

Judges on Season 11 include star and executive producer Gordon Ramsay, Joe Bastianich and Aaron Sanchez.

Danny Schrader and Natalka Znak are showrunners and exec produce alongside Ramsay, Georgie Hurford-Jones, Sharon Levy, DJ Nurre and Ben Adler.

