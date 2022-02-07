Fox’s ‘Masked Singer’ Commissioner Claire O’Donohoe Joins Natalka Znak At Banijay

Max Goldbart
·2 min read

Fox exec Claire O’Donohoe, who helped launch The Masked Singer and I Can See Your Voice in the U.S., is to team up with her long-time creative collaborator Natalka Znak at Banijay.

O’Donohoe joins the European production giant as Director of Programmes, coming shortly after Love Island creator Znak became the CEO of Banijay labels Remarkable and Initial, while Banijay acquired her indie ZnakTV.

Based in the UK alongside Znak, O’Donohoe will work closely with U.S. buyers to pitch UK formats from the three labels, while being tasked with reinvigorating their legacy brands.

She has more than two decades of non-scripted TV experience, serving as both commissioner and Senior Vice President, Head of Current at Fox Alternative Entertainment Studios. While in these roles she was primarily involved in commissioning and launching breakout hits including The Masked Singer and I Can See Your Voice.

O’Donohoe also produced U.S. versions of UK formats Wife Swap and Secret Millionaire during a stint at Zodiak U.S. and past employers include ITV Studios and Endemol Shine, the latter of which was acquired by Banijay in 2020.

Znak said: “Claire has worked on the most successful entertainment juggernauts on both sides of the Atlantic and is hugely respected throughout the industry. Her ability to spot a hit and supersize it, together with her contacts and knowledge in both the US and UK make her a huge asset to the business.”

O’Donohoe added: “Not only does Banijay have an incredible catalogue of legacy formats that are close to my heart, but there is a thrilling amount of new and exciting ideas to bring to both the UK and U.S. markets.”

