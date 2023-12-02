Fox leads Sacramento against Denver after 40-point game

Denver Nuggets (14-6, second in the Western Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (10-7, fifth in the Western Conference)

Sacramento, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento hosts the Denver Nuggets after De'Aaron Fox scored 40 points in the Sacramento Kings' 131-117 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers.

The Kings are 9-7 in Western Conference games. Sacramento is fifth in the league averaging 14.7 made 3-pointers per game while shooting 34.9% from deep. Kevin Huerter leads the team averaging 2.5 makes while shooting 37.0% from 3-point range.

The Nuggets are 12-4 in Western Conference play. Denver ranks fourth in the Western Conference allowing only 109.8 points while holding opponents to 46.6% shooting.

The Kings average 14.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.0 more made shots on average than the 10.7 per game the Nuggets give up. The Nuggets average 11.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 fewer makes per game than the Kings allow.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fox is averaging 30.7 points, 5.8 assists and 1.5 steals for the Kings. Domantas Sabonis is averaging 19.6 points over the last 10 games for Sacramento.

Nikola Jokic is averaging 28.6 points, 12.7 rebounds and 9.6 assists for the Nuggets. Michael Porter Jr. is averaging 3.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Denver.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 7-3, averaging 119.0 points, 43.7 rebounds, 27.7 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.2 points per game.

Nuggets: 6-4, averaging 114.0 points, 42.1 rebounds, 30.3 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.5 points.

INJURIES: Kings: Alex Len: out (ankle), Keegan Murray: day to day (back).

Nuggets: Vlatko Cancar: out (knee), Aaron Gordon: out (heel), Jamal Murray: out (ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

