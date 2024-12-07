Fox and the Kings host conference foe Utah

Utah Jazz (5-17, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (11-13, 12th in the Western Conference)

Sacramento, California; Sunday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: John Collins and the Utah Jazz visit De'Aaron Fox and the Sacramento Kings on Sunday.

The Kings are 8-10 in Western Conference games. Sacramento is 5-7 against opponents with a winning record.

The Jazz have gone 3-16 against Western Conference opponents. Utah is sixth in the Western Conference with 12.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Walker Kessler averaging 4.0.

The Kings average 115.4 points per game, 2.3 fewer points than the 117.7 the Jazz give up. The Jazz average 109.7 points per game, 4.2 fewer than the 113.9 the Kings allow.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fox is shooting 48.7% and averaging 26.6 points for the Kings.

Keyonte George is scoring 15.5 points per game and averaging 3.1 rebounds for the Jazz.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 3-7, averaging 112.4 points, 43.1 rebounds, 26.2 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.6 points per game.

Jazz: 2-8, averaging 112.5 points, 46.6 rebounds, 25.5 assists, 6.0 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.5 points.

INJURIES: Kings: Trey Lyles: out (calf), Devin Carter: out (shoulder).

Jazz: Jordan Clarkson: day to day (plantar), Taylor Hendricks: out for season (fibula).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press