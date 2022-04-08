Fox replaces Joe Buck in World Series booth with Dodgers broadcaster Joe Davis

With Joe Buck off to more lucrative pastures, Fox Sports is turning to a much younger name for its World Series play-by-play.

Fox announced Friday that Los Angeles Dodgers broadcaster Joe Davis will replace Buck alongside John Smoltz in its World Series booth. He will continue to work for the Dodgers in his new capacity.

Who is Joe Davis?

This isn't the first time Davis has replaced a notable name, as he was the Dodgers' immediate replacement for Vin Scully after the legend's retirement in 2016. Alongside color commentator Orel Hershiser, Davis has ranked very highly in MLB broadcast booth rankings.

The 34-year-old Davis has previously worked for Fox in a variety of roles, including the network's secondary baseball broadcast team. He has also called NFL, college football and college basketball games.

Here's a sample of his work from his highest-profile assignment: Game 7 of the 2020 National League Championship Series.

As you can imagine, Davis is pretty excited to call the World Series. From Fox's news release:

“If you had asked me when I was 10 what I wanted to do when I grew up, I would’ve told you ‘Call the World Series.’ So when I say this is a dream-come-true, I really mean it,” said Davis. “One of the best parts about this is the team I get to work with. Obviously Smoltzy…I’ve had a blast getting to know John and building such a comfort together in the booth these last few years. He, Kenny and Tom along with our producer Pete Macheska and director Matt Gangl are all superstars – the absolute best at what they do. They’ve been so welcoming to me through the years as I’ve worked more and more with their group. It’s all about the people you’re with, and I’m really lucky in that regard.”

This obviously won't be the first time a Dodgers broadcaster calls a World Series, as Scully had a fair amount of experience in that regard.

Joe Buck left Fox for ESPN

Fox Sports found itself in need of a new primary NFL play-by-play announcer and primary MLB play-by-play announcer, not to mention a new primary NFL color commentator, after ESPN lured Buck and football partner Troy Aikman to take over its "Monday Night Football" booth, which had recently struggled to find a stable booth with name recognition.

Story continues

Fox has already announced the elevation of previous No. 2 NFL announcer Kevin Burkhardt to the top football spot.

Many baseball fans will not be sad to see Buck go, as his reserved (some would say bored) demeanor during the sport's biggest moments often left viewers underwhelmed. Davis, while possessing a voice similar to Buck's, figures to bring a more reactive voice to his broadcasts, at the very least.