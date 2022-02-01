Fox and Hulu Launch Streaming Partnership for Unscripted and Animated Series

Fox Entertainment and Hulu have struck a major deal that allows the streaming service to run all out-of-season episodes of key Fox unscripted and animated series. Charlie Collier, CEO, Fox Entertainment, and Joe Earley, President of Hulu, made a joint announcement on Tuesday.

Hulu will have the right to stream all episodes of Fox’s unscripted series, including “The Masked Singer,” “Lego Masters,” “I Can See Your Voice,” “Name That Tune,” “The Masked Dancer,” “Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back,” “MasterChef” and “MasterChef Junior. “

In addition, Hulu will stream Fox’s animated comedy, “HouseBroken,” about a therapy group of neighborhood pets and stray animals.

The deal also includes future unscripted programming that will be owned and controlled by Fox Entertainment.

“This deal proudly continues the Fox/Hulu partnership. Hulu continues to be a great place for fans to catch-up on, and even discover, Fox’s iconic, talked-about stories and characters,” said Collier. “Welcome, Joe Earley – yet another great addition to the partnership.”

“Hulu’s extensive selection of content makes it the ultimate destination for TV fans,” said Earley. “With this deal, we’re thrilled to offer our subscribers even more unrivaled animation and unscripted programming, and we look forward to continuing our relationship with Fox Entertainment.”