Fox Host Drops Receipts On GOP Over Claim Of Hillary Clinton's 'Threat To Democracy'

Fox News’ Jessica Tarlov listed Republicans’ various attacks against liberals as she went to bat for Democrat Hillary Clinton, who recently called for a “deprogramming of the cult members” in former President Donald Trump’s base.

On Friday’s broadcast of “The Five,” co-host Jeanine Pirro asked whether the ex-secretary of state’s suggestion represented a “threat to democracy.”

Tarlov replied that Clinton’s remarks were no threat, adding that they’d “land in a bunch of GOP ads” as Trump and other Republicans campaign for the 2024 elections.

“I really need everyone to spare me the faux outrage and the pearl-clutching about this,” Tarlov said, before citing a number of wicked words that have come from the GOP.

“Little collection of things that Donald Trump and high-ranking Republicans call liberals on a daily basis: anarchists, anti-American, deranged, communists, corrupt, compromised, groomers and perverts, thugs and traitors.”

Tarlov also posed a hypothetical that put Joe Biden in Trump’s shoes, asking how conservatives would react if the Democratic president were facing 91 felony counts across four criminal cases, found liable for sexual abuse, and found guilty of fraud, or if he were accused of spilling secrets about the country’s nuclear submarines.

“And then I told you, ‘So all of that is happening and he’s shooting up in the polls.’ And when you see those interviews of Trump supporters outside of the rallies, they’re like: ‘None of this is true. It’s the big lie. He won the election,’” Tarlov remarked.

“And you wouldn’t say to me, ‘You guys are in a cult’? It’s actually tame what Hillary Clinton was saying.”

