Fox guest calls Kamala Harris ‘Hillary in blackface’ in shocking exchange

An evangelical pastor called Kamala Harris “Hillary Clinton in blackface” in a shocking exchange following the vice presidential debate with Mike Pence.

Darrell Scott made the offensive comment while appearing as a guest on Laura Ingraham’s Fox News show The Ingraham Angle on Wednesday.

Mr Scott and Scott Bolden, former chair of the DC Democratic State Committee, were discussing the Democratic vice-presidential nominee’s comments on Black Lives Matter protests which occurred across the US.

“I thought Kamala Harris was Hillary Clinton in blackface tonight. That’s what I thought,” the pastor said during the heated exchange.

“And you know what was trending on Twitter? Black Hillary,” continued Mr Scott, co-founder of the New Spirit Revival Center in Cleveland Heights, Ohio, and ardent Trump supporter.

Ms Ingraham appeared momentarily taken aback by the comments. “Is that right? Wow,” the host said. “I missed that.”

Mr Bolden, who seemed dazed by the remarks said: “I’m not sure what that means.”

The pastor made similarly offensive comments on his Twitter throughout the debate in attempts to tear down the California senator, also calling her “phony” and accusing her of “hissy fitting”. He also seemingly stood by the comments he made during the interview, retweeting a clip of his remarks.

Sen Harris became the first African American woman and woman of South Asian descent in US history to take the debate stage on Wednesday night in Salt Lake City.

