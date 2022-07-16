Fox Guest: Biden Was a ‘Special Needs’ Candidate in 2020

Fox

A New York Post columnist and regular Fox News guest on Friday described Joe Biden as a “special needs” presidential candidate when he ran for office in 2020.

Miranda Devine appeared on Tucker Carlson Tonight after the namesake host had just finished a monologue criticizing Biden’s mental fitness—a regular line of attack from other Fox hosts like Sean Hannity. As a chyron blared “Embarrassing: Joe Biden can barely function,” Carlson claimed that the press is “reporting this story three years late,” and is “trying to get away from their responsibility” for what he sees as the lack of coverage of the president’s health.

“You’re so right. It was crystal clear to everybody back in early 2020 in Iowa and New Hampshire where Joe Biden was just woeful,” Devine declared, opting to speak for “everybody.” “He needed to cart around a teleprompter to the smallest town halls with the most obvious stump speech that every other candidate could recite in their sleep.”

“You look around the audience and it just [appeared] to people that this guy was not all there, that there was a screw loose,” Devine claimed. “He was really the special needs candidate.”

In 2020, it was Devine who criticized the “selfish” elderly for not wanting to risk exposing themselves to COVID. Unsurprisingly, she included in that group then-candidate Biden, who took time off the campaign trail and was subsequently mocked for it by many on the right including Trump, who ended up contracting the virus.

