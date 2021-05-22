'Fox and Friends Weekend' co-host Jedediah Bila leaves Fox News, says she's 'excited for what's to come'

Elise Brisco, USA TODAY
·2 min read

Fox News' "Fox and Friends Weekend" host Jedediah Bila is leaving the cable news network after two years on the job.

The 42-year-old news personality announced her departure Friday afternoon on Twitter, thanking her colleagues and viewers.

"Thank you to the Fox News reporters, anchors, contributors, and producers who have been an absolute pleasure to work with these last two years" Bila wrote. "To the viewers who supported me throughout my journey there — I'm deeply grateful for you and hopeful you'll join me on my next adventure. I'm really excited for what's to come."

Fox news confirmed Bila's exit in a statement obtained by USA TODAY: "We have mutually and amicably parted ways with Jedediah Bila and wish her all the best."

Bila first joined Fox News in 2013 as a contributor. She later left the cable network and joined ABC's "The View" as a co-host in 2017 alongside Raven-Symoné, Joy Behar, Candace Cameron Bure, Paula Faris, and Whoopi Goldberg.

In 2018 she returned to Fox News as a contributor and released her first book "#DoNotDisturb." In 2019 she was extended the offer to co-host "Fox & Friends Weekend" with Pete Hegseth and Will Cain.

More: Fox News seeks to dismiss Dominion Voting Systems lawsuit over 2020 election claims

More: Fox News parts ways with 'Fox & Friends First' host Heather Childers after COVID-19 scare

During her time at Fox News, Bila was critical of former President Donald Trump after he criticized "Fox News Sunday" host Chris Wallace in a scathing tweet calling him a wannabe.

"Enough with the 3rd grade name-calling. Chris is doing his job," tweeted Bila. "The news should not be any president’s friend, ally, or buddy. If it bothered you when Obama complained about Fox News, but you’re silent on this complete nonsense, then just stop. Seriously. Enough."

Fox News has not announced the host that will replace Bila. Co-host of Fox News' "Outnumbered" Emily Compagno filled in Bila's spot during Saturday's show.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Jedediah Bila parts ways with Fox News: 'excited for what's to come'

