‘Fox & Friends’ Weekend Co-Host Jedediah Bila Blasts Donald Trump For Chris Wallace Criticism: “Seriously. Enough.”

One particular Fox & Friends host has had enough of Donald Trump’s criticism on media’s coverage of coronavirus — and she wasn’t afraid to express it. Fox & Friends weekend co-host Jedediah Bila took to Twitter to dig into Trump after he criticized Fox News Sunday anchor Chris Wallace, who discussed a New York Times article about Trump not acting sooner on the coronavirus.

“Just watched Mike Wallace wannabe, Chris Wallace, on @FoxNews,” tweeted Trump. “I am now convinced that he is even worse than Sleepy Eyes Chuck Todd of Meet the Press(please!), or the people over at Deface the Nation. What the hell is happening to @FoxNews. It’s a whole new ballgame over there!”

Bila, who was recovering from COVID-19 last week, did not mince words with her response to the former host of Celebrity Apprentice. “Enough with the 3rd grade name-calling. Chris is doing his job. The news should not be any president’s friend, ally, or buddy. If it bothered you when Obama complained about Fox News, but you’re silent on this complete nonsense, then just stop. Seriously. Enough.”

Trump’s tweet about Wallace came after a busy Easter Sunday morning of tweeting about “Fake News Opposition Party” and “Lamestream Media”. He also tweeted to governors saying, “get your states testing programs & apparatus perfected. Be ready, big things are happening. No excuses! The Federal Government is there to help. We are testing more than any country in the World.”

Enough with the 3rd grade name-calling. Chris is doing his job. The news should not be any president’s friend, ally, or buddy. If it bothered you when Obama complained about Fox News, but you’re silent on this complete nonsense, then just stop. Seriously. Enough. https://t.co/uW1Dw275Or — Jedediah Bila (@JedediahBila) April 12, 2020





Just watched Mike Wallace wannabe, Chris Wallace, on @FoxNews. I am now convinced that he is even worse than Sleepy Eyes Chuck Todd of Meet the Press(please!), or the people over at Deface the Nation. What the hell is happening to @FoxNews. It’s a whole new ballgame over there! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 12, 2020





