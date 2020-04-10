‘Fox & Friends’ Weekend Co-Host Jedediah Bila Says She’s Recovering From Coronavirus

Click here to read the full article.

Fox & Friends’ weekend co-host Jedediah Bila has revealed she is recovering from coronavirus.

Bila shared the news on social media Thursday. “I know I’ve been a little MIA, she wrote. “I’m actually at home recovering from Covid-19. I’m very much on the mend, so please don’t worry. My husband is also recovering well at home and Hartley luckily did not get sick (Thank you, God, I am forever grateful.”

Hartley is her infant son, who was born in November.

Bila last appeared on Fox & Friends on March 29.

As with other broadcast news networks, Fox News has put additional precautions in place enabling anchors and other on-air talent to broadcast from their homes amid the coronavirus crisis. This week, management also distributed thermometers and facial coverings to all essential employees still reporting to the company’s mid-town Manhattan headquarters.

Fox Business parted ways last month with one of its primetime hosts, Trish Regan, after putting her show on hiatus as the coronavirus crisis escalated. The move came after she delivered a segment that described the coronavirus pandemic as an “impeachment hoax.”

Bila is the latest TV news professional known to have tested positive for coronavirus. CNN’s Chris Cuomo and anchor Brooke Baldwin have both tested positive for COVID-19. Cuomo has continued to do his prime-time program in quarantine from the basement of his New York home.

Bila was previously a co-host on ABC’s The View.

