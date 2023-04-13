Fox found in busy Raleigh shopping area tests positive for rabies

A fox that tried to bite someone in a busy shopping area has tested positive for rabies.

The Raleigh Police Department confirmed a fox “acting abnormally and attempting to bite a person” has tested positive for rabies.

The animal was found in the 1200 block of Front Street, a mostly commercial area just inside the Beltline (Interstate 440) near the Wegmans.

Testing for rabies requires an animal to be killed and samples collected from its brain, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

In the news release, the Wake County Health Department shared tips on minimizing rabies risk:

Residents should not approach animals that they do not know.

Residents should ensure their pets have a current rabies vaccination. If a pet is allowed outside, a booster vaccine is recommended. Outdoor pets should be kept inside until they receive booster vaccines.

Do not feed stray or unknown animals, including cats and dogs.

Do not leave trash or food outside unless it is in a trash can with a tight-fitting lid.

If a pet is fed outside, do not leave food out overnight.

If a pet comes in contact with an animal that might be rabid, contact a veterinarian immediately.

People who see strange behavior in animals or have concerns about animals in Raleigh should call 919-831-6311.