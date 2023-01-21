Fox Factory Holding (NASDAQ:FOXF) Is Reinvesting At Lower Rates Of Return

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. Having said that, from a first glance at Fox Factory Holding (NASDAQ:FOXF) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on Fox Factory Holding is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.16 = US$233m ÷ (US$1.7b - US$265m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

So, Fox Factory Holding has an ROCE of 16%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 13% generated by the Auto Components industry.

In the above chart we have measured Fox Factory Holding's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Fox Factory Holding.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Fox Factory Holding Tell Us?

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at Fox Factory Holding doesn't inspire confidence. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 22% over the last five years. However, given capital employed and revenue have both increased it appears that the business is currently pursuing growth, at the consequence of short term returns. If these investments prove successful, this can bode very well for long term stock performance.

In Conclusion...

Even though returns on capital have fallen in the short term, we find it promising that revenue and capital employed have both increased for Fox Factory Holding. And long term investors must be optimistic going forward because the stock has returned a huge 163% to shareholders in the last five years. So should these growth trends continue, we'd be optimistic on the stock going forward.

One more thing, we've spotted 1 warning sign facing Fox Factory Holding that you might find interesting.

